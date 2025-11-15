The New York Yankees have been known to scout aggressively when they sense an edge, and lately that edge seems to be pointing overseas. With several standout talents preparing to test MLB waters from both Japan and South Korea, the Yankees find themselves deeper than usual in the Asian market. They’ve already been linked to NPB starter Tatsuya Imai, but he’s hardly the only name on their radar.

In fact, a new candidate has surfaced from the KBO, and he might be the most intriguing fit of the group. Song Sung-mun, a 29-year-old infielder who only recently found his stride at the plate, is drawing attention from a wide swath of MLB teams. According to Yankeesource, the Giants, Cubs, Yankees, Mariners, Angels, and Pirates have all expressed varying levels of interest. For the Yankees, who need depth and flexibility, he checks a lot of boxes.

Song Sung-mun is drawing interest from MLB teams, namely the Giants, Cubs, Yankees, Mariners, Angels, and Pirates. Song brings versatility (1B/2B/3B), hits velocity well, and he’s adept against LHP. Profiles as a backup infielder for a contender. pic.twitter.com/Tu3GqfpiZF — Yankeesource (@YankeeSource) November 15, 2025

A Late Bloomer Who Finally Put Everything Together

The most interesting part of Song’s story is that he wasn’t supposed to be this kind of hitter. For nearly a decade, he profiled as a light-contact, low-impact offensive player in Korea. From 2015 through 2023, he was considered a below-average bat with a defensive profile that didn’t necessarily make up for the lack of thump. Scouts noted his athleticism and instincts, but the production just didn’t match.

Credit: Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then came 2024, and something shifted. Song hit .340 that season, pairing his average with 19 home runs, 21 steals, and a superb 143 wRC+. It wasn’t a small uptick; it was a full-on breakout. The Yankees noticed, and so did just about everyone else tracking the posting market.

What made things even more compelling was that he didn’t fade the following year. Song actually got better. In 2025, he launched 26 home runs, hit .315, produced a 151 wRC+, and swiped 25 bases. That’s not the stat line of a fluke. That’s the stat line of someone who made real, sustainable changes.

A Fit That Makes Sense for the Yankees

The New York Yankees have a growing list of questions around their infield depth, and Song might be one of those under-the-radar answers. He plays first, second, and third base, offering the kind of versatility front offices like to stash on the back end of the roster. His bat-to-ball skills and success against velocity stand out, especially since Yankeesource noted that he handles hard fastballs better than fellow Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim.

The defensive metrics may trail behind Kim’s reputation, but offense often carries more weight when teams consider bench roles. And for the Yankees, having a right-handed utility option with speed and legitimate pop—especially one who won’t cost top-tier free-agent money—makes this pursuit feel logical.

It also helps that Song himself expressed his desire to make the jump. Months ago, he stated he hoped the Kiwoom Heroes would post him and that he felt ready for MLB competition. Confidence matters, and players who actively seek the challenge tend to transition better because they understand the grind they’re signing up for.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

A Crowded Field of Suitors

Of course, the Yankees won’t have a clear path. Several other clubs eyeing value and depth will be in the conversation, and teams like the Giants and Cubs are no strangers to international additions. Song’s rising profile means the bidding may get surprisingly competitive for a player once viewed as a longshot prospect.

Still, the Yankees’ interest feels grounded in fit rather than flash. His ability to rotate around the infield, contribute sneaky power, and run the bases well aligns with how contenders construct their rosters now. The question is whether the Yankees are willing to outmaneuver a half-dozen rivals to secure a player whose breakout came later than most.

If they believe his growth is real, this could be one of those subtle offseason moves that pays off all year. And with the Yankees pushing hard to widen their global search for talent, maybe Song Sung-mun ends up being the next example of that strategy coming to life.