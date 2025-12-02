New York Yankees fans witnessed on Tuesday how a former member of their family, pitcher Sonny Gray, said some controversial things about the organization and his time there. From a roster construction standpoint, the Bombers should consider a talented Cubs infielder via trade. Let’s dive into the news!

Former Yankees pitcher spices up rivalry with shocking comments after joining Red Sox

Sonny Gray didn’t just join the Red Sox — he walked straight into the heart of baseball’s oldest feud and tossed in a match. His trade to Boston was already notable for what it meant on the field, but the real jolt came the moment he revisited his rocky Yankees tenure. Gray’s blunt assessment of his time in New York, particularly the line about it being “easy to hate the Yankees,” instantly revived the energy surrounding a rivalry that had been coasting on nostalgia rather than heat.

Boston sees Gray as a dependable rotation piece with a clear identity, something he never felt he had in the Bronx. New York, meanwhile, still remembers the failed fit and the boos. That history alone gives this move weight, but Gray’s candor adds the friction this rivalry has been missing since its last truly charged moments. With Boston embracing his edge and Yankee Stadium ready to let him hear it, every matchup suddenly feels louder again.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

His arrival joins Cam Schlittler’s postseason barbs as another spark in what had been a cooling relationship between the two franchises. The ingredients for a livelier season series are already in place — past frustrations, fresh motivation, and a pitcher unafraid to say what everyone else dances around. Gray may not have intended to be the face of the rivalry’s reboot, but he gave it exactly the jolt it needed.

Should the Yankees consider a trade for rental infielder?

The idea of the Yankees revisiting a trade for Nico Hoerner isn’t new, but it’s resurfacing for clear reasons. New York and Chicago discussed a framework last winter — potentially involving Clarke Schmidt and possibly pitching prospect Will Warren — and the concept still holds appeal as the Yankees search for ways to cut down strikeouts and deepen the bottom of their order. With Hoerner entering the final year of his extension, the Cubs are at least a plausible partner if they decide to capitalize on value.

Hoerner checks nearly every box the Yankees are trying to fill. He’s a high-contact right-handed hitter, consistently posting strong OBPs, plus defense at shortstop, and elite baserunning metrics. In contrast to bigger-swing solutions like Bo Bichette or CJ Abrams, Hoerner would strengthen the infield without sacrificing run prevention. He also embodies the more aggressive baserunning style Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman have encouraged as the team reshaped its identity late last season.

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The question, of course, is price. Chicago would likely want more than one controllable arm, and the idea of including Anthony Volpe emerges as a theoretical path if the Cubs wanted a long-term middle-infield piece in return. Nothing is imminent — the buzz here is rooted in fit, not active negotiations — but the logic remains hard to ignore. If the Cubs decide to move their rental star, the Yankees are one of the teams that line up cleanly.

The Yankees Might Be Ready To Give Up On High-Upside Outfielder

Jasson Dominguez’s status within the Yankees organization has shifted dramatically. Once viewed as the franchise’s future centerpiece, he now appears increasingly expendable as the team reassesses its outfield depth and long-term needs. Jeff Passan’s reporting makes it clear the front office is no longer treating Dominguez as untouchable, especially after Trent Grisham’s return reduced next year’s available starting spots.

The move reflects performance as much as roster math. Dominguez’s 2025 season was ordinary, not star-caliber, highlighted by a weaker right-handed swing and defensive limitations that don’t play well in the vast Yankee Stadium outfield. In contrast, top prospect Spencer Jones is trending upward with elite power, athleticism, and a stronger defensive outlook. If Jones has a strong spring, the Yankees may not have room — or patience — for both players on the roster.

All of this leads to a clear crossroads. With pitching needs and other holes to address, Dominguez’s name value and age may make him the most logical trade chip. He still offers upside, just perhaps not the kind the Yankees are willing to gamble on anymore. As they push to win now, Dominguez could be the piece that helps bring back the type of talent they need.

