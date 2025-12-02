Remember when Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez was the untouchable “Martian” who was supposed to be the undisputed face of the franchise for the next decade?

That narrative has officially crumbled into dust. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the former crown jewel of the farm system is now squarely on the watchlist for a possible trade, signaling a massive philosophical shift in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are no longer viewing Dominguez as a saviour; they are viewing him as a surplus asset with flaws that are becoming impossible to ignore.

General Manager Brian Cashman tipped his hand recently when he indicated there were only two vacancies left in the outfield. That math changed instantly when he extended Trent Grisham on the qualifying offer for $22 million. With Grisham locked in, there is only one spot left, and Cashman’s actions scream that he doesn’t believe Dominguez is a starting-caliber player in 2026.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Jasson Dominguez Is No Longer An Untouchable Asset

The shine has worn off the 22-year-old switch-hitter, and the data backs up the front office’s hesitation. Dominguez played 123 games this past season for the Yankees, but the production was pedestrian at best. He hit .257/.331/.388 with just 10 homers and 47 RBIs.

Those aren’t the numbers of a franchise cornerstone; they are the numbers of a fourth outfielder. Even more concerning is the glaring hole in his swing. While he represents a solid left-handed bat, he is essentially a non-factor from the other side of the plate. He hit a miserable .204 batting right-handed last season.

When you combine a one-dimensional bat with the fact that he is a bad defender who cannot be trusted in the expansive Yankee Stadium outfield, the “untouchable” label evaporates. Jasson stands out as a trade chip because the value is still there based on name recognition and age, but the fit in New York is vanishing.

Spencer Jones Outshines Dominguez in Yankees Future

The reality is that the Yankees have a logjam, and Spencer Jones might be the guy who actually sticks. Dominguez will likely compete for the fourth outfield job alongside Jones, but there is simply no need to have both on the MLB roster.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Jones offers the kind of electric upside that Dominguez is currently lacking. The 6-foot-6 slugger is coming off a season where he slashed .274/.362/.571 between AA and AAA, crushing a whopping 35 homers. While he had issues with strikeouts—partially due to back spasms—his ceiling is undeniable.

More importantly, Jones brings legitimate value with the glove. The Yankees believe he can give them decent defense in the outfield right now. If Jones has a strong spring training, he offers a big bat that just needs a bit more refinement, potentially becoming a more complete player than Dominguez ever will be.

Cashman Must Leverage the Surplus for a Trade

The Yankees are at a crossroads. They are better off leveraging one of these youngsters in a trade to plug other holes in the roster, and Dominguez feels like the odd man out.

It is possible that Jones wins the job outright, leaving Dominguez in limbo. Cashman won’t hesitate to move him if a good deal crosses his desk. We are talking about a general manager who needs to win immediately. He cannot afford to nurse a defensive liability in left field just because of prospect pedigree.

Dominguez was once the future, but in the cold light of 2026, he looks like a trade chip. If the Yankees can flip him for pitching or a proven veteran, they might have to pull the trigger. The Martian might be landing in a new city sooner than anyone expected.