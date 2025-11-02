Yankees News & Buzz: Schwarber in another universe, Bellinger on the brink, more

The Yankees‘ offseason has officially started with the World Series coming to an end…and the Los Angeles Dodgers taking home the cake for the second straight year. Hal Steinbrenner needs to spend, so let’s take a look at some updates!

Yankees may need to pass on a designated hitter with special capabilities

Even with their need for offensive support, the Yankees aren’t a good fit for Kyle Schwarber, who brings a unique mix of power and on-base skills. He’s not just a bat-only player—his lefty swing, disciplined approach at the plate, and situational hitting make him special, yet the salary and positional logjam in New York make the fit difficult.

With Ben Rice and Giancarlo Stanton absorbing DH and first base, the Yankees don’t have a slot for Schwarber, but in a different universe, he would fit the team like a glove.

READ FULL STORY

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Yankees facing stiff competition in pursuit of Cody Bellinger

The Yankees know what they have in Cody Bellinger—versatile, durable, left-handed power and strong defense in 2025. That’s why other teams are lining up to compete for his services, making what seemed like a soft landing back in the Bronx far more contested than originally thought.

New York is now weighing whether to sweeten their offer or redirect resources elsewhere, knowing that failure to secure Bellinger could force a domino shift in their outfield plans. The situation underlines that even when you have a target you believe in, market momentum and timing can change everything.

READ FULL STORY

Yankees ace takes major step toward 2026 return

In a weigh-in that brings relief to the Yankees and their fans, ace Gerrit Cole has thrown off a mound at Yankee Stadium as part of his recovery from Tommy John surgery. While his full return remains months away, the fact that he has moved from flat-ground work to mound throws signals meaningful progress.

For New York, it means the rotation’s top arm could be on a realistic path for mid-season impact, which would shift both expectations and planning. The timeline still demands patience, but the visual and data combined give hope this team may get their ace back sooner than many expected.

READ FULL STORY

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Yankees must steer clear of trade noise for Bryce Harper

The Yankees are no strangers to big-name trade rumors, but the Bryce Harper chatter is one distraction they should avoid. Harper, now 33 and tied to a long-term contract with the Phillies, simply doesn’t align with New York’s timing or financial strategy.

The Yankees already have Ben Rice on the upswing, and adding Harper would not only limit playing time for younger talent but also consume budget that could be used more effectively elsewhere. This isn’t about snubbing a superstar—it’s about focusing on the right fit at the right time. The Yankees’ path forward may be clearer when they reject the noise and keep their resources sharp.

READ FULL STORY

Yankees weighing whether to make a big splash in the rotation this offseason

Rotation strength has always been a hallmark of the Yankees, but this offseason brings a critical question: do they need to swing for a major pitching upgrade or trust their internal options? With injuries sidelining Carlos Rodón to start 2026 and Gerrit Cole recovering, the staff still includes Max Fried (2.86 ERA in 2025) and breakout arm Cam Schlittler.

The key decision for New York will be whether they add an external starter to solidify the top of the staff or ride those recovering and rising arms instead.

READ FULL STORY