Yankees ace throws off a mound in major step toward return

When Gerrit Cole posted a short video of himself throwing from a mound on Saturday, it wasn’t just another rehab update — it was a sign of life for a New York Yankees rotation that has been waiting for its ace to reappear. For a team built on star power and expectations, seeing Cole back in action, even in a controlled bullpen session, felt like the first real glimpse of what’s coming in 2026.

A Long Road Back

Cole underwent Tommy John surgery in March, and the Yankees have already made it clear they aren’t banking on him for Opening Day. But that doesn’t mean his return is far off.

In fact, the plan has always been for the reigning ace to rejoin the team sometime in the first half of the 2026 season — possibly as early as May or even late April, if all goes smoothly.

The mound session marks a significant step forward in that timeline. According to The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner, Cole shared the milestone on his social media accounts, a welcome sight for fans who’ve been tracking each stage of his comeback. He began throwing in mid-August, first tossing 20 pitches on flat ground, then ramping up to 45 throws from 75 feet by mid-September. Each checkpoint has been cautious, deliberate, and now, rewarding.

Yankees Proved Their Depth — But Missed Their Ace

The Yankees didn’t collapse without him. Far from it. New York won 94 games during the 2025 regular season, powered by the duo of Max Fried and Carlos Rodón at the top of the rotation, the surprising rise of rookie Cam Schlittler, and an offense that led the league in runs scored.

Still, when October arrived, Cole’s absence was impossible to ignore. The Yankees’ rotation faltered at key moments during the American League Division Series loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, leaving the lineup to do much of the heavy lifting. In the postseason, there’s simply no substitute for having a pitcher like Cole who can dominate under pressure.

The Missing Piece

It’s easy to forget how dominant Cole was before the injury. In 2023, he captured the American League Cy Young Award, reaffirming his place as one of baseball’s most dependable arms. A year later, he posted a 0.71 ERA across two World Series starts against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Those performances cemented his reputation as the kind of October weapon every contender dreams about.

Without him this past year, New York felt incomplete — talented, yes, but lacking that emotional and competitive edge Cole brings every fifth day. His presence alone can reset the tone of a series or a season.

What’s Next for New York

If Cole returns to full strength, the Yankees could possess one of the most intimidating rotations in baseball. A healthy Cole joining Fried, Rodón, and Schlittler gives New York a formidable mix of power, precision, and playoff experience. It’s the kind of staff that can make opponents uncomfortable from April through October.

Cole will return with something to prove — not just that he’s healthy, but that he’s still the same dominant force who anchored the Yankees’ resurgence just a couple of years ago.

The Yankees may have learned how to win without their ace, but with him back on the mound, the ceiling gets a whole lot higher. The only question left is how soon they’ll get to find out.