Yankees are already facing major competition for Cody Bellinger

The New York Yankees don’t seem ready to let go of one of their biggest offseason success stories. After a bounce-back year in pinstripes, Cody Bellinger has proven his worth in every phase of the game, and according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees want to keep him.

It’s not a done deal, but the direction is clear — Bellinger has earned a major payday, and the Yankees know what they have. He’s everything they hoped for: durable, versatile, and productive, a true five-tool player who delivered across 152 games this past season.

Bellinger proved he can do it all in 2025

After years of inconsistent health and production, Bellinger reestablished himself as one of baseball’s most reliable everyday players. He hit .272 with a .334 on-base percentage and a .480 slugging mark, good for a 125 wRC+. His 29 home runs and 98 RBIs spoke to the power that made him a star in Los Angeles, but his improved approach at the plate was just as important.

Cutting his strikeout rate to 13.7% and drawing walks at an 8.7% clip showed discipline and maturity. Bellinger no longer looks like the boom-or-bust hitter from his late Dodger days. Instead, he’s become a steady offensive threat capable of anchoring the middle of the lineup — and complementing Aaron Judge perfectly.

Defensively, his impact can’t be understated. Across 1,295 innings in the field, Bellinger posted a .990 fielding percentage, 12 defensive runs saved, and six outs above average. That kind of versatility — being able to play all three outfield positions and even back up at first base — is something few players of his caliber can offer.

The price tag and competition

Retaining him won’t come cheap. Reports suggest a new deal could land in the $150 million range, potentially more if a bidding war breaks out. And there’s a real chance one could.

“The Yankees want to keep Cody Bellinger, who was a 5.0 WAR player his first year in the Bronx. But it sounds like it’ll take awhile, at the very least. The Mets, Phillies and maybe his former Dodgers team all might make sense for Bellinger,” Heyman reported.

The Mets’ involvement is particularly intriguing — and probably frustrating for Yankees fans. With Steve Cohen’s financial might and a clear need for more outfield production alongside Juan Soto, the cross-town rivals could push the price higher. The Phillies, meanwhile, have shown they’re never shy about adding another bat, and the Dodgers have every reason to consider a reunion.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Why Bellinger is worth it for the Yankees

Still, the Yankees can’t afford to overthink this. Bellinger brought balance and athleticism to a lineup that badly needed it. His left-handed bat fits perfectly in Yankee Stadium, and his ability to slide around defensively gives manager Aaron Boone tremendous flexibility.

This isn’t just about keeping a productive player. It’s about stability, identity, and commitment to the kind of roster that can finally get the Yankees over the hump.

Whether the deal takes weeks or months, New York seems intent on making it happen. The only real question left is how far they’ll go to make sure Bellinger stays in pinstripes.



