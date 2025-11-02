Yankees will have to pass on free agent designated hitter with ‘special’ capabilities

In another universe, Kyle Schwarber would already be wearing pinstripes. His power, his swagger, his left-handed swing tailor-made for Yankee Stadium’s short porch — everything about him screams Yankees. But this isn’t that universe.

Instead, the New York Yankees are still tied to Giancarlo Stanton, whose massive contract runs through 2027 with a 2028 club option. Even if they buy him out that final year for $10 million, they’re committed to a declining slugger whose production, while occasionally electric, has become increasingly unreliable.

If Stanton weren’t clogging the designated hitter spot, Schwarber would be the kind of signing that could transform the lineup. He’s everything the Yankees have lacked: a durable, lefty power bat who lives for October and thrives under pressure.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A tale of two sluggers

It’s not that Stanton is done. In fact, 2025 brought flashes of the old version — the one who terrified pitchers and crushed baseballs deep into the night. Over 77 games, he hit .273/.350/.594 with 24 home runs and 66 RBIs. The numbers were strong, but the durability wasn’t. For a player now in his mid-30s, it’s hard to believe that will suddenly improve.

Meanwhile, Schwarber was an ironman for the Philadelphia Phillies, playing all 162 games and putting together one of the best offensive seasons of his career. He hit .240/.365/.563 with a jaw-dropping 56 homers and 132 RBIs, good for a 158 wRC+. He remains one of the most dangerous left-handed hitters in baseball, capable of changing a game with one swing.

That’s the kind of presence the Yankees lineup has been missing — the kind that forces pitchers to throw to Aaron Judge and makes everyone around him better.

The numbers tell the story

Schwarber’s expected price tag in free agency is around five years and $160 million, averaging $32 million per season. It’s not cheap, but it’s also exactly what Stanton costs on paper. The difference is that the Miami Marlins still pay $10 million of Stanton’s annual salary, reducing the Yankees’ hit to $22 million per year.

So, even if the Yankees had room financially, they’re stuck roster-wise. With Stanton’s limited defensive value and his declining ability to stay on the field, there’s just no spot to realistically fit Schwarber without creating an expensive logjam.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Built for the Bronx, but blocked by reality

It’s hard not to imagine Schwarber in the Bronx, crushing moonshots to right field and feeding off the crowd’s energy. He’s built for that stage — the kind of player who’d instantly become a fan favorite.

But for now, it’s just a dream scenario. The Yankees made their bed with Stanton years ago, and unless they find a creative way to move him, Schwarber will have to keep terrorizing pitchers elsewhere.

Maybe someday the timing lines up. Because if there’s one thing certain about Kyle Schwarber, it’s that he belongs in a city that lives for moments like his.