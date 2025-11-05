The Yankees‘ offseason is starting to heat up with the World Series now behind us. The rumor mill has already linked the team to multiple players, indicating that Brian Cashman is starting to consider improvements. Catch up on all the hot stories here!

Yankees listed as a top landing spot for Mets superstar

The Yankees have emerged as a serious contender to land first-baseman Pete Alonso, who opted out after a 38-home-run, 126-RBI season with the Mets (141 wRC+). At age 30 and consistently playing 150+ games, Alonso remains a top power option.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Even though the Yankees already have left-handed prospect Ben Rice prepping at first base and other priorities—pitching depth, bullpen help, outfield upgrades—the analytics and market chatter put New York at the top of Alonso’s landing-spot list.

The implications are significant: adding Alonso would deepen the Yankees’ middle of the order and reduce their reliance on just one or two stars. Still, given the commitment it would require and the already crowded first-base picture, the Yankees face a strategic decision whether to swing or stay cautious.

READ FULL STORY

Yankees now have an extra $5 million to throw at an impact player

New flexibility has arrived for the Yankees via roster moves: they exercised Tim Hill’s $3 million club option and declined Jonathan Loáisiga’s $5 million option, freeing up about $5 million in additional spending power.

Loáisiga’s 4.25 ERA in just 29.2 innings, along with a career-high 2.12 homers allowed per nine innings and 3.03 walks per nine, made the decision less surprising. Hill, by contrast, logged a 3.09 ERA in 67 innings and a 64.8% ground-ball rate—earning the Yankees’ trust as they build their bullpen.

That extra $5 million may not fund a marquee free-agent, but in today’s market it offers optionality. The Yankees can aim for a role-shaping bat or a bullpen arm without sacrificing flexibility, signaling a more measured but still aggressive approach.

READ FULL STORY

Yankees will go full throttle to make big upgrades this offseason

General Manager Brian Cashman and ownership have made one thing clear: this isn’t a rebuilding year for the Yankees. With Aaron Judge still in his prime and the franchise window open, the signal is “upgrade now.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That mindset suggests the Yankees will aggressively address key weaknesses—whether that’s outfield speed/defense, rotation reliability, or hitting consistency—rather than patching via stop-gap solutions.

What stands out: the Yankees aren’t just chasing names. They’re identifying targeted upgrades that align with their window of contention. With resources and urgency aligned, the moves this offseason may determine whether New York is poised for a deep October run—or watching it from home.

READ FULL STORY

Yankees unsurprisingly decline club option on another oft-injured arm

The Yankees declined Jonathan Loáisiga’s $5 million club option after a season marked by injuries and inconsistency. Though once dominant, he posted a 4.25 ERA and 2.12 homers allowed per nine innings across 29.2 innings in 2025.

New York isn’t lacking in respect for his talent—it’s a matter of availability and value. The decision underscores how the organization is drawing clearer lines between depth pieces and dependable contributors.

Moving on from Loáisiga frees roster space and budget. It also sends a message: the Yankees are less willing to bank on “what could be” at the expense of “what they can rely on.”

READ FULL STORY

Yankees pick up $3 million club option for key bullpen weapon

Left-hander Tim Hill will remain with the Yankees for 2026 after New York picked up his $3 million club option. In 2025 he made 70 appearances, posted a 3.09 ERA and logged a 64.8% ground-ball rate—second in the majors among qualified relievers.

Retaining Hill gives the Yankees a seasoned, affordable bullpen piece they can build around rather than replacing. With major bullpen shake-ups expected, keeping a dependable arm like Hill matters.

While this move might not grab headlines, it’s quietly a smart one: the Yankees are preserving bullpen stability and funneling their bigger budget decisions toward more impactful roster upgrades.

READ FULL STORY