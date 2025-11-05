The World Series may have just ended, but for the New York Yankees, the offseason clock is already ticking. Wednesday brought a mix of familiar faces staying and others moving on, as the club made its first official roster decisions of the winter. It’s the first step in what could be a pivotal offseason for a team determined to return to championship form.

Tim Hill Stays Put

In a move that raised few eyebrows, the Yankees exercised their club option on veteran left-hander Tim Hill. The 35-year-old has carved out a steady role in New York’s bullpen, providing a dose of stability in a group that has seen its share of turnover in recent years.

Hill isn’t flashy, but he’s dependable. His funky delivery and ability to keep left-handed hitters off balance have made him an important puzzle piece for manager Aaron Boone, especially in late-inning matchups. By bringing him back, the Yankees preserve a trusted weapon—someone who can bridge the gap to their back-end arms and neutralize the league’s toughest lefty bats.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It’s not the kind of move that makes headlines, but it’s the sort that winning teams quietly rely on. Depth matters, and the Yankees know it.

Jonathan Loaisiga’s Injury-Plagued Tenure Ends

The same can’t be said for Jonathan Loaisiga, whose time in pinstripes may have reached its conclusion. The Yankees declined his $5 million option, a decision that felt inevitable given his troubling injury history. Once viewed as a key piece of the bullpen’s future, Loaisiga just hasn’t been able to stay healthy long enough to deliver on his promise.

As expected, the Yankees are not picking up Jonathan Loaisiga's club option for 2026 pic.twitter.com/pGTzr7NEjG — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) November 5, 2025

At his best, the right-hander was electric. In 2021, he put together a breakout season with a 2.17 ERA over 70.2 innings, looking every bit like a late-inning star in the making. But that version of Loaisiga has rarely been seen since. A string of injuries—to his elbow, shoulder, and most recently, his back and flexor tendon—has limited him to fewer than 30 innings in each of the past three seasons.

This year, he posted a 4.25 ERA in 29.2 innings before shutting it down in August. The good news is that surgery wasn’t required for his latest ailment, and he’s reportedly expected to be ready for spring training. The bad news is that availability, not ability, remains the biggest question mark.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A Possible Reunion, But on Different Terms

There’s still a scenario where Loaisiga returns to the Yankees, perhaps on a smaller, incentive-based contract. The organization values his talent and makeup, but it simply couldn’t justify guaranteeing $5 million to a pitcher whose durability has become impossible to count on.

It’s the kind of tough but necessary decision front offices have to make. Loaisiga’s raw stuff—a mid-90s sinker and a devastating breaking ball—can still play when he’s right. The problem is, he’s rarely been right for long stretches.

Looking Ahead

For the Yankees, these early moves are a preview of a busy offseason to come. The bullpen remains an area to improve, and Loaisiga’s departure opens a spot for another arm. Retaining Hill signals a continued commitment to balance and matchups, the kind of small but smart decision that complements the bigger moves to follow.

The question now is what those bigger moves will be—and whether the Yankees can finally build a roster sturdy enough to withstand the grind of a full season. As always, the Bronx expects answers.