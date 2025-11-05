The New York Yankees are keeping Tim Hill for the 2026 season by picking up his club option for the year, as the left-hander will remain in their bullpen.

He was their primary left-handed reliever in 2025, serving as a groundball specialist with a wide gap in platoon splits that caused him to be more effective against lefties than righties.

Across 70 appearances, Hill posted a 3.09 ERA and 64.8% GB%, adding three scoreless appearances in the postseason to help the Yankees advance to the ALDS.

With Hill back in the bullpen, the team can add some support to the higher-leverage parts of their pitching staff as both Devin Williams and Luke Weaver are hitting the open market.

What’s Next For the Yankees’ Bullpen After Tim Hill’s Return?

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees will continue to shop for relievers this offseason for obvious reasons, as two of their most valuable relievers from this past season are hitting free agency.

A return of Tim Hill won’t prevent the team from diving into different avenues of the market to acquire bullpen support, which could come in the form of some reunions as well.

Devin Williams, the maligned closer of this past season who reformed his image in New York with a dominant finish to the season is someone whom the team could bring back.

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Sources told Empire Sports Media that Devin Williams is open to a return to the Yankees, as while there were bumps in the road when fans were booing him, those were smoothed over.

The right-hander was spotted with Aaron Judge and Cam Schlittler at a Knicks’ game in mid-October, an unusual sign for a free agent as they typically stay away from former teammates to avoid being influenced in either direction.

Retaining Devin Williams would give New York a supercharged bullpen, as alongside David Bednar these two could form one of the best bullpen duos in the sport.