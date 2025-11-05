When Pete Alonso opted out of his contract with the New York Mets after the 2025 season, few expected his free agency saga to overlap once again with his crosstown rivals. Yet here we are, with both the Mets and the New York Yankees entering the offseason in need of a first baseman—and with some analysts suggesting the Yankees may actually have the upper hand.

A Second Shot at Free Agency

Alonso’s path back to the open market is a fascinating one. After he and his agent misread last winter’s market, the slugger had to settle for a two-year, $54 million deal with an opt-out after the first season. It wasn’t ideal for a player of his stature, but it gave him control. He delivered another strong campaign—38 home runs, 126 RBI, and a 141 wRC+—and now he’s betting on himself again, hoping to finally secure the long-term payday he missed out on.

At age 30, Alonso is still a premier power hitter. His defense is average at best, but that has never been his selling point. Teams pay for his thunder, his energy, and his durability. He’s played in at least 150 games in every full season of his career, a reliability that matters when teams commit serious dollars.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Could the Yankees be interested?

The Yankees’ potential involvement feels complicated. On paper, they already have Ben Rice, a young, left-handed bat who impressed late in 2025 and looks poised to claim first base full-time. They also have more urgent needs—starting pitching depth, bullpen reinforcements, and the outfield. Still, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller listed the Yankees as the top landing spot for Alonso, even ahead of the Mets.

Ranking the Top 10 landing spots for Pete Alonso this winter ???? pic.twitter.com/aNETtVbYCE — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 5, 2025

That prediction raised eyebrows. But when you look closer, it’s not totally far-fetched. The Yankees rarely turn down an opportunity to add star power, especially if the contract terms line up favorably. If Alonso’s market doesn’t explode like it should, general manager Brian Cashman could swoop in and make a value play—something reminiscent of when the team added Anthony Rizzo midseason a few years back.

Adding Alonso would instantly deepen a lineup that, despite its home run totals, has been streaky and overly reliant on Aaron Judge at times. With Alonso, that middle of the order becomes terrifying again, capable of bludgeoning even elite pitching.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets Still Have the Edge—For Now

It’s hard to imagine Alonso leaving the Mets entirely. He’s beloved in Queens, a homegrown star who has become the face of the franchise. The front office understands what losing him would mean to the fan base. For that reason alone, they’re expected to make a serious push to keep him long-term.

Still, money talks, and the Mets’ willingness to spend big has varied depending on ownership’s appetite. If Steve Cohen’s group hesitates even slightly, the door could open for the Yankees—or for other clubs like the Rangers, Padres, or Mariners, who round out Miller’s top five destinations.

What Comes Next

The Mets remain the logical favorites. Familiarity, loyalty, and fan connection all lean heavily in their favor. But logic doesn’t always win in free agency, and the Yankees have a way of changing the equation when they get involved.

So the question lingers: will Alonso double down on the organization that drafted him, or could he shock baseball by trading blue and orange for pinstripes? Either way, the next few weeks are about to get very interesting in New York.