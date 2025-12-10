The New York Yankees‘ offseason has been rather slow, but they are still interested in multiple top pitchers, most notably Milwaukee Brewers righty Freddy Peralta. Meanwhile, the Bombers added Cade Winquest from the St. Louis Cardinals in their first Rule 5 Draft selection since 2011.

Yankees showing interest in trade for 2025 All-Star pitcher

The Yankees are firmly in the mix for Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta, joining a deep field of suitors that includes the Red Sox, Astros, Orioles, and Giants. With a 2.70 ERA and nearly 177 innings last season, plus elite whiff and strikeout metrics, Peralta has established himself as one of the most effective and durable arms on the market. His affordable $8 million salary for 2026 only makes the interest stronger and the bidding more competitive.

Because Peralta combines top-tier production with team-friendly control, Milwaukee would likely demand a heavier prospect package than a typical short-term rental. New York could tempt them with pitching depth—names like Will Warren, Luis Gil, Ben Hess, or Carlos Lagrange—but the Brewers’ need for infield talent may push them toward clubs with more position-player surplus.

Even so, a broader pitching market could work in the Yankees’ favor, especially if they stay involved on alternatives like Tatsuya Imai, Michael King, or MacKenzie Gore.

Yankees make rare Rule 5 selection, add 100 MPH flamethrower

For the first time since 2011, the Yankees made a Rule 5 Draft selection, taking hard-throwing righty Cade Winquest from the Cardinals. Because he must either spend 2026 on the major-league roster or be returned to St. Louis, New York gains months—not weeks—to evaluate him. That flexibility, paired with his strikeout ability at Double-A, makes him an intriguing low-risk gamble.

Winquest’s fastball already sits mid-90s and can touch triple digits, and the Yankees believe a shorter bullpen role could unlock even more velocity and life. The organization has been searching for more pure heat in its relief corps, and Winquest’s profile fits that priority. If he isn’t ready after spring training, he simply goes back to the Cardinals—but if he clicks, the Yankees may uncover an inexpensive power arm at a time when impact pitching is getting more expensive by the day.

Yankees Trade Standoff: Cashman calls out high market costs

The Yankees’ Winter Meetings have taken on the feel of a tense poker match, with rival clubs treating Brian Cashman as if he’s holding premium cards he isn’t ready to show. Cashman has publicly acknowledged that trade talks have been slow and overly expensive, as teams inflate their prices the moment the Yankees call. After rebuilding their farm system, the front office is unwilling to empty it again for marginal upgrades.

New York remains involved in talks for players such as Brendan Donovan and Trevor Megill, both of whom would bring controlled, long-term value in areas of need—contact hitting and high-leverage relief. But the cost of controllable talent has soared, and Cashman is determined not to pay the “Yankee Tax.” That same dynamic applies to lefty MacKenzie Gore, a high-upside fit for the rotation whose price tag remains steep due to his age, team control, and frontline potential.

The Yankees are betting that patience will eventually lower trade demands later in the offseason. Cashman has hinted that some conversations could gain traction, but he appears willing to wait out the market rather than force a splashy move. It’s a risky strategy, but one rooted in avoiding long-term damage for short-term adrenaline.

