The Winter Meetings have turned into a high-stakes game of poker where everyone at the table seems convinced Yankees‘ Brian Cashman is bluffing with a royal flush.

While the fanbase clamors for a splashy move to erase the sting of recent postseason shortcomings, the Yankees’ general manager is currently locked in a stare-down with rival executives who are demanding the moon and stars for attainable talent.

Cashman recently admitted that the trade market is moving at “glacial speed,” stating, “We’re just staying engaged, trying to find trying to trying to match up with some things. But it’s been tough so far. Don’t like the asks coming our way, and I guess the opposing teams don’t like what I’m trying to pull from them on the trade stuff.”

This isn’t just standard GM posturing; it is a reflection of a market where teams see the Yankees calling and immediately double the price tag. The organization is determined not to shred a farm system that has finally replenished its depth, even if it means walking away from deals that look good on paper. While the question remains, will the Yankees commit to making much-needed improvements, Cashman is making it clear that he isn’t going to be the one who blinks first.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Hunting for Value in a Market Full of Inflation

The Yankees have been linked to a variety of intriguing names, specifically Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Trevor Megill of the Milwaukee Brewers, players who fit the mold of versatile, controllable assets.

Donovan, in particular, offers the kind of high-contact, on-base profile that balances a lineup too often reliant on the long ball, while Megill brings the high-octane velocity needed to shorten games. However, acquiring players with arbitration years remaining always comes with a premium in prospect capital, and right now, the cost is simply too high for Cashman’s liking.

The strategy is transparent: the Yankees want to solve their roster construction issues via trade to keep long-term payroll flexibility intact. By targeting players under team control, they can avoid the massive nine-figure commitments that clog up the luxury tax ledger, but that strategy falls apart if the “acquisition cost” involves top-tier prospects like George Lombard Jr. or Elmer Rodriguez. Cashman is trying to thread a needle, looking for fair value in a market that is currently demanding an overpay.

The MacKenzie Gore Temptation

Perhaps the most fascinating name in the rumor mill is Washington Nationals lefty MacKenzie Gore. The Yankees are desperate for rotation stability behind Gerrit Cole and Max Fried, and Brian Cashman’s next move for a rotation upgrade could be a high-upside lefty just like Gore. He fits the profile perfectly: young, talented, and under team control for several more seasons, offering a potential frontline solution rather than a stopgap.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

However, the Nationals know exactly what they have, and they aren’t going to give Gore away for spare parts. If the Yankees want to land a pitcher with that kind of ceiling, they will have to part with legitimate talent, which brings us back to Cashman’s hesitation. He knows there is value that needs to be matched, but he is rightfully wary of gutting the future for a pitcher who still has some inconsistencies to iron out.

Looking Ahead: Patience is a Virtue, Until it Isn’t

The “Yankee Tax” is frustrating, but Cashman’s disciplined approach is designed to prevent the kind of panic moves that set franchises back for years. He noted that they “do have some conversations that possibly could lead somewhere,” suggesting that while the door isn’t kicked open yet, it certainly isn’t locked. The goal is to find the sweet spot where the price drops just enough to make sense, likely later in the winter when teams realize the Yankees aren’t going to bid against themselves.

Fans might want instant gratification, but winning the offseason doesn’t guarantee a parade in November. Cashman is betting that the market will eventually correct itself, allowing him to snag a Donovan or a Gore without emptying the farm. It is a dangerous game of chicken, but after decades in the GM chair, nobody plays it better than Brian Cashman.