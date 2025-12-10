The New York Yankees are staring at a starting rotation that looks more like a hospital ward than a World Series contender, and General Manager Brian Cashman knows it.

With Gerrit Cole recovering from Tommy John surgery, Clarke Schmidt shelved for the season, and Carlos Rodon dealing with yet another injury setback, the “next man up” mentality is about to be stretched to its breaking point. While the free agent market offers some intriguing names, the most explosive solution might be sitting in Washington, D.C., wearing a Nationals jersey and waiting for a change of scenery.

Reports indicate the Yankees are seriously kicking the tires on 26-year-old lefty MacKenzie Gore, a pitcher whose raw stuff screams “ace” even if his ERA sometimes whispers “mid-rotation.”

This isn’t just about filling innings; it’s about acquiring a high-octane arm that can help dominate the AL East for the next few years. The Nationals are listening, but the price tag is going to hurt, and frankly, the Yankees might be desperate enough to pay it.

A Diamond in the Rough with Ace Potential

If you just look at Gore’s 4.17 ERA from the 2025 season, you might wonder what all the fuss is about. But dig a little deeper, and you see exactly why the Yankees could make a big upside trade for their rotation.

Over 30 starts, Gore struck out 185 batters in 159.2 innings, showcasing the kind of swing-and-miss electricity that plays up in October. His underlying metrics suggest he was the victim of some bad luck and a porous defense, two things that usually stabilize when you move to a contender.

Furthermore, Gore fits the Yankees’ timeline perfectly. He isn’t a rental; he is under team control until 2028, giving the Bombers two full seasons of a cost-controlled starter who hasn’t even hit his prime yet. In a world where Yankees mock trades involve adding a young potential ace from the Nationals, Gore represents the ideal target: high ceiling, manageable salary, and a left arm that can neutralize the heavy lefty bats in the division.

The Cost of Doing Business with Washington

The Nationals aren’t going to give Gore away for spare parts, especially with a new front office looking to make its mark. As reported by the New York Times, “To deal Gore, Toboni wants young, controllable players with high upside who can help Washington for years to come. If the Nationals new group is going to sell a rebuild of the rebuild they inherited, it has to be an organization-changing sort of move.” That means the Yankees will have to part with real talent, likely starting with young arms like Will Warren or the rapidly ascending Elmer Rodriguez.

Trading Warren or Rodriguez stings, especially given the Yankees’ update on injured players and their respective timelines proving that depth is critical. However, prospects are currency, and Gore is a proven major leaguer with elite stuff. If Cashman wants to stabilize a rotation that is currently relying on “hope” as a strategy, he has to be willing to move some of the farm system’s surplus arms to get a deal done.

Looking Ahead: A Necessary Risk for 2026

The reality is that the Yankees cannot enter the 2026 season relying solely on youth and rehab projects. The volatility of young pitchers is a known killer of championship aspirations, and adding Gore provides a legitimate stabilizer who can eat innings and miss bats immediately. Yes, his ERA was a bit high last year, but putting him in front of the Yankees’ defense and under the tutelage of Matt Blake could unlock the Cy Young contender that scouts have seen since he was a teenager.

This is the kind of aggressive, forward-thinking move that defined the Yankees of old. It requires sacrificing some future value for present dominance, but with Aaron Judge’s prime window open, “tomorrow” is a luxury the Yankees can’t afford to worry about. Go get the lefty, pay the price, and let the rest of the league figure out how to hit him.