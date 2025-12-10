The Yankees are among a long list of teams displaying interest in Freddy Peralta, sources told Will Sammon of The Athletic.

As the team continues to search for pitching, they’ve engaged on numerous fronts of the pitching market, and Peralta’s 2.70 ERA across 176.2 IP makes him an excellent fit for any staff.

Other teams including the Red Sox, Astros, Orioles, and Giants are interested in his services, and the Yankees have displayed interest in other starters on the market as well.

Whether the Brewers go through with a Peralta trade or not remains to be seen, but Brian Cashman could reel in a key piece for this pitching staff if he were to land the Dominican-born right-hander.

READ MORE: Yankees make rare Rule 5 selection, add 100 MPH flamethrower

Freddy Peralta Drawing Interest From Yankees, Among Other Teams

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This past season was an excellent one for Freddy Peralta, who has a power fastball with good secondary pitches, sporting a slider, curveball, and changeup with good whiff rates.

He finished in the 83rd Percentile in Whiff% (30.1%) and the 84th Percentile in K% (28.2%), as Peralta has been a steady rock atop the Brewers’ rotation for years.

Among 106 qualified starting pitchers from 2023-2025, Peralta is 19th in ERA (3.40) and 11th in K% (28.9%), and since he’s owed just $8 million for the 2026 season, he wouldn’t impact the Yankees’ spending too much.

With the slew of teams who would also jump at the opportunity to add a 29-year-old starter that doesn’t come with a big hit to their Luxury Tax, the prospect price could jump beyond what rentals normally get.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ treasure chest of pitching could be valuable in a trade, the ability for the Brewers to add someone like a Will Warren or Luis Gil might intrigue them.

You could also see prospects such as Ben Hess, Bryce Cunningham, Elmer Rodriguez, or Carlos Lagrange become pieces of interest in a deal.

What doesn’t help the team is their lack of infield talent as the Brewers lack proper infield depth and could be more inclined to deal with a club such as the Orioles who have an excess of bats such as Coby Mayo.

This does however help the Yankees if more pitchers are dealt; more chairs means fewer teams shut out of the pitching market as they stay engaged on pitchers such as Tatsuya Imai, Michael King, and MacKenzie Gore.