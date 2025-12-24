New York Yankees fans dream about their team signing Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger to fill their outfield void. Such a signing might not happen, though, and the Bombers are reportedly looking at Austin Hays as a fallback option. If Bellinger’s pursuit is stagnant, Tatsuya Imai’s is not looking very good. Let’s dive into the news!

Yankees eyeing outfielder Austin Hays as a fallback option in free agency

The Yankees’ patience-heavy offseason has produced a clear contingency plan in left field as they continue to wait out the Cody Bellinger market. Austin Hays has emerged as a realistic pivot option, particularly because of his elite production against left-handed pitching.

Coming off a season in Cincinnati where he posted a strong OPS+ and punished southpaws at an elite rate, Hays would fit cleanly into a platoon with Jasson Dominguez, allowing the Yankees to maximize Dominguez’s strengths against right-handers. Offensively, that pairing could approximate Bellinger’s overall value, especially in matchups where the Yankees struggled most in recent seasons.

Credit: The Enquirer/Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The tradeoff, however, would be felt in the field. Bellinger’s range and defensive impact remain unmatched, and a Hays–Dominguez alignment would represent a notable step back defensively in left. Still, the Yankees appear unwilling to force a reunion at an inflated price, preferring flexibility while also continuing to explore pitching depth on both the trade and free-agent markets. Their confidence in internal options to bridge the early months of the season underscores just how disciplined this approach has become.

Yankees deliver grim Tatsuya Imai news and a stagnant Bellinger update

The Yankees’ quiet winter has less to do with inactivity and more to do with restraint. According to Jack Curry, Brian Cashman is holding firm on price points rather than reacting to market pressure, most notably in the ongoing standoff with Bellinger. While Bellinger’s 2025 numbers look strong on the surface, the Yankees remain wary of committing superstar money to a player whose underlying metrics suggest volatility and ballpark-dependent power. His defensive excellence is undeniable, but New York appears unwilling to pay top-of-market dollars for a profile they see as more complementary than transformational.

That same caution extends to the pitching market. Despite speculation, the Yankees have little interest in pursuing Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai or handing out another nine-figure pitching contract. Instead, they are positioning themselves to pivot toward cost-controlled starters via trade or internal development. It may not satisfy fans craving a splash, but the organization seems comfortable letting the market blink first, betting that patience will ultimately create better value.

3 things the Yankees should have on their offseason wish list for 2026

With postseason odds hovering in uncertain territory, the Yankees enter 2026 knowing their roster still needs reinforcement in multiple areas. A return of Bellinger remains on the table, but only on terms that align with the team’s long-term vision. Internally, there is optimism that his market will continue to cool, potentially opening the door to a shorter, more palatable deal that preserves both defensive excellence and lineup balance without sacrificing future flexibility.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Beyond the outfield, the Yankees’ clearest path to improvement may come through leveraging roster surpluses in trades. Targeting a controllable starter like MacKenzie Gore fits their recent success in refining left-handed pitching, while a bullpen addition such as Garrett Cleavinger would address a late-inning need at a reasonable cost. Complementing those moves with a right-handed bat like Ryan Jeffers would add insurance and versatility across multiple roles. If even a portion of this wishlist comes true, the Yankees could quickly shift from fringe contender to legitimate American League threat.

