Jon Heyman of the New York Post is reporting that the Yankees have checked in on outfielder Austin Hays, who spent his 2025 season with the Cincinnati Reds.

He posted a 105 OPS+ and hit 15 home runs in 103 games, having a lot of success against left-handed pitching as the plan would likely be to utilize him as a platoon hitter with Jasson Dominguez.

New York is being patient with Cody Bellinger, their top free agent target, who they don’t seem willing to match demands on as we enter the final week of the year.

Hays would make up for the lost offense against LHP if Bellinger were to walk, owning a .949 OPS last season in those matchups.

Austin Hays Could Form a Productive Platoon For the Yankees As Pivot Option

The Yankees’ lineup has a plethora of options who hit well against RHP, with Anthony Volpe being their only full-strength starter who was firmly below-average against those matchups in 2026.

Where the offense needs support is against left-handed pitching, and Austin Hays would provide an alternative option if Cody Bellinger gets an offer that the Yankees are unwilling to match from another organization.

Jasson Dominguez recorded a .768 OPS and .348 OBP against RHP in 2025 with a career .790 OPS in those matchups, having Austin Hays take his at-bats against lefties would provide them with a firmly above-average offensive unit in LF.

Among hitters with at least 150 appearances against lefties over the last two seasons, Austin Hays owns the 10th-highest OPS (.941) in those matchups.

For a backup plan to Cody Bellinger, the Yankees could end up with a left field platoon that produces similar offensive value to the former MVP, but the defensive drop-off would be a massive concern.

Austin Hays owns a career +20 DRS and +2 Fielding Run Value in the outfield, but he lacks the explosive speed to have the range that Cody Bellinger provides.

Jasson Dominguez is a firmly below-average defender in the corner outfield, and that’s where the Yankees would miss Bellinger most if they were to lose out on him in the market.

Multiple outlets have reported that the Yankees would prefer not to have to run a platoon in left field and instead just bring back their well-liked outfield bat, but they will not make a bad baseball decision to force that outcome.

New York continues to explore options on the trade and free agent markets to try and add a starting pitcher and reliever, but as Jack Curry noted on Hot Stove, they are confident that Ryan Yarbrough can get them through April.