If you tuned into the YES Network on Tuesday night hoping for fireworks from insider Jack Curry regarding the New York Yankees‘ offseason plans, you likely walked away disappointed.

The latest update provided little in the way of actionable news, confirming that general manager Brian Cashman is engaged in a high-stakes staring contest with the market rather than aggressively pushing chips into the center of the table.

The silence is deafening, but it speaks volumes about the organization’s discipline this winter; they have their targets, but they also have their price points, and they refuse to budge on either.

Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images

The Cody Bellinger Standoff Continues

The most prominent stalemate involves outfielder Cody Bellinger, a player the Yankees clearly want back but not at the astronomical number agent Scott Boras is undoubtedly scribbling on napkins.

The Yankees’ Cody Bellinger free agency pursuit takes an interesting turn when you consider that the team is happy to reunite, but only if the deal reflects the reality of his profile. Bellinger is looking for a career-defining payday, but his market appears to be softening as teams grow wary of his historical volatility and underlying metrics.

While Bellinger posted a solid .272 average with 29 home runs in 2025, the data suggests he is not the slam-dunk superstar his name implies. His exit velocity sat in the 24th percentile last season, meaning he often relied on the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium to generate production rather than overpowering force. He remains an elite defender, ranking in the 93rd percentile for range, but the Yankees are wary of paying $150 million for a glove-first player whose power stroke might not travel well to other ballparks.

Waiting for the Market to Set Itself

Complicating matters is the presence of Kyle Tucker, whose eventual contract will likely set the parameters for the rest of the elite outfield market. Bellinger seems to be waiting for that domino to fall, hoping it drags his price up, while the Yankees are betting that patience will bring his price down. The Yankees are short on time but not short on options, and they seem comfortable letting Bellinger test the waters, confident that few other teams offer the specific combination of contending status and lineup protection he enjoyed in the Bronx.

The Dream of Tatsuya Imai Is Dead

On the pitching front, Curry poured a bucket of ice water on the speculation surrounding Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai. Despite reports that Imai wants to avoid teams with existing Japanese stars—making the Yankees one of the few big-market fits—Curry believes there is essentially no connection between the two sides.

The Yankees’ Tatsuya Imai dream is fading, and their backup plan better be flawless if they intend to stabilize a rotation filled with injury risks.

Pivoting to Cost-Effective Arms

The reality is that the Yankees have zero interest in dropping another $150 million on a pitcher right now, especially one who would require a massive adjustment period to MLB hitters.

Instead, the front office appears ready to lean on their internal crop of youngsters or pivot to the trade market for established arms with arbitration years remaining. Acquiring a cost-controlled starter allows them to allocate funds elsewhere, maintaining financial flexibility while still addressing the need for innings. It might not be the sexy splash fans want, but in a winter defined by patience, it is the move that makes the most sense.