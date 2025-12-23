The growing sentiment in the Bronx is that the Yankees are not going to win the bidding war for Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai, a reality that feels inevitable given the exploding price tag.

With the bidding expected to clear $150 million, general manager Brian Cashman seems poised to retreat to his comfort zone of efficient asset management rather than engaging in a reckless spending spree. Losing out on Imai puts incredible pressure on the front office to execute a flawless “Plan B” because the current state of the rotation is far more fragile than the depth chart suggests.

The rotation is currently a minefield of question marks that could derail the season before it truly begins.

The Yankees have no idea what version of Gerrit Cole they will get as he returns from Tommy John surgery, a rehabilitation process notorious for its unpredictability. To make matters worse, Carlos Rodon is already slated to miss the first few weeks of the 2026 season after surgery to remove a bone chip, and Clarke Schmidt is expected to be shelved for the majority of the year.

Cam Schlittler Cannot Be the Only Hope

While the organization is rightfully bullish on Cam Schlittler developing into a frontline starter, banking the entire season on a young arm without a massive sample size is malpractice.

The Yankees need a proven commodity to pair with Max Fried, who is coming off a stellar campaign but cannot carry the staff alone. This desperation suggests that predicting the Yankees’ two major moves involves a sneaky trade rather than just signing checks, shifting the focus to arbitration-eligible arms who keep the payroll flexible.

Freddy Peralta Is the Perfect Ace in the Hole

If Cashman decides to swing for the fences on the trade market, Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta is the logical target to stabilize the staff. Peralta was electric in 2025, posting a 17-6 record with a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts, proving he is a legitimate ace in his prime. His arsenal is overwhelming, ranking in the 97th percentile for Pitching Run Value and the 96th percentile for Offspeed Run Value, meaning he has multiple ways to dissect a lineup.

The Sneaky Left-Handed Option in Cincinnati

A less discussed but equally intriguing option is Nick Lodolo from the Cincinnati Reds, who fits the mold of the Yankees’ perfect trade target that nobody is talking about. Lodolo finally stayed healthy in 2025, throwing 156.2 innings with a 3.33 ERA and striking out a batter per inning. His command was elite, ranking in the 95th percentile for walk rate (4.8%) and the 94th percentile for Offspeed Run Value, making him a nightmare for hitters expecting free passes.

Fishing for Upside in Miami

The Miami Marlins also offer two distinct paths: the reclamation project in Sandy Alcantara or the raw power of Edward Cabrera. Alcantara struggled mightily in 2025 with a 5.36 ERA and poor run values across the board, but his fastball still averaged 97.4 mph, sitting in the 91st percentile.

Conversely, Cabrera offers younger, wilder upside; he posted a 3.53 ERA with a 96.9 mph heater, but his control remains a work in progress. Whether it is the polished dominance of Peralta or the high-variance stuff of the Marlins’ duo, the Yankees must trade for a starter, because relying on internal options to support the rotation is a gamble they cannot afford to take.