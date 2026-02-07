The New York Yankees finally solved their first base platoon, re-signing Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal. The move is important for multiple reasons. Meanwhile, JoJo Romero remains a solid relief pitching alternative via trade should the Yanks decide to pursue him. Let’s examine all the news from Saturday.

The Yankees’ decision to bring back Goldschmidt on a modest deal signals a very specific plan rather than a star-driven splash. At this stage of his career, Goldschmidt isn’t expected to be an everyday cornerstone, but his elite production against left-handed pitching gives New York a targeted offensive weapon it sorely needs. Even as his overall numbers dipped late last season, his underlying metrics against lefties remained strong, suggesting his second-half slide was more correction than collapse. In a league loaded with high-end left-handed starters, that skill set carries real value.

Concerns about his presence cutting into Ben Rice’s role appear overstated. Rice already handled a meaningful share of plate appearances against lefties last season and continued to play in those matchups even after the Yankees added right-handed depth. With Rice capable of splitting time between first base, catcher, and DH, and with other roster spots demanding rest days, the Yankees have enough flexibility to keep his bat in the lineup while still maximizing Goldschmidt’s strengths. There’s also a quieter upside in pairing a young hitter with a veteran widely respected for his preparation and professionalism.

Goldschmidt also provides insurance for Giancarlo Stanton, whose annual IL stint has become an unfortunate expectation. When Stanton is sidelined, the Yankees can rotate Rice and Jasson Domínguez through DH duties while using Goldschmidt to stabilize the lineup against left-handed pitching. The move isn’t flashy, but it gives Aaron Boone multiple lineup paths to keep the offense functional during inevitable stretches of adversity.

The Yankees should be all over a potential trade for JoJo Romero

The Yankees’ bullpen doesn’t lack talent, but it does lack certainty, which is why a steady, low-cost reliever like Romero makes sense as a trade target. Romero quietly delivered a strong season with the Cardinals, posting excellent run prevention while handling late-inning responsibilities. His sinker-heavy approach generates ground balls, and his secondary pitches give him enough deception to avoid being pigeonholed as a lefty-only option.

Over the past few seasons, Romero has established himself as a reliably above-average reliever by most advanced metrics, combining durability with consistent performance against hitters on both sides of the plate. He may not raise the bullpen’s ceiling in a dramatic way, but he would raise its floor, giving Boone another dependable bridge arm in close games before turning things over to David Bednar. That kind of stability matters for a staff already carrying injury and volatility risk.

Because Romero is a rental with one year of control, the acquisition cost in prospects and payroll should remain manageable. For a Yankees team willing to spend modestly on marginal upgrades elsewhere, adding a proven bullpen arm at this price point feels like a logical final touch rather than an indulgence.

The Yankees might be heading toward a Jasson Dominguez trade

The long-anticipated arrival of Jasson Domínguez appears to be on pause, as the Yankees increasingly signal that he will open the 2026 season in Triple-A. Reports indicate this is less a spring competition and more a predetermined decision driven by defense. Domínguez’s struggles in left field, backed by alarming range metrics, have eroded the team’s confidence in his ability to handle Yankee Stadium’s spacious outfield, especially compared to the more defensively reliable Spencer Jones.

Attempts to frame the move as purely developmental ring hollow when paired with how Domínguez was used last season. The Yankees leaned on his speed off the bench while avoiding extended defensive exposure, a clear indication of concern rather than patience. His bat, particularly from the right side, has also lagged behind expectations, limiting his ability to offset defensive shortcomings with offense.

From a competitive standpoint, the Yankees are choosing reliability over potential. Jones offers competent defense and baserunning immediately, even if his offensive game remains imperfect. Domínguez, meanwhile, needs consistent at-bats and time away from the spotlight to refine his right-handed swing and regain confidence in the field. It’s a tough call for a once-hyped prospect, but one rooted in winning games now rather than clinging to projections.

