We have spent years waiting for “The Martian” to land, but as we inch closer to pitchers and catchers reporting, the signal is getting weaker. The assumption that Jasson Domínguez would simply inherit the fourth outfielder job has evaporated. Instead, the Yankees seem to be actively preparing the fanbase for a reality where their former top prospect starts the 2026 season in Triple-A Scranton, while the physically imposing Spencer Jones takes his place in the Bronx.

The writing has been on the wall for weeks, but the latest report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post essentially confirms the organization’s pessimism. Heyman reported Thursday that “barring something unforeseen,” the soon-to-be 23-year-old is “ticketed for Triple-A.”

That isn’t a position battle; that is a pre-determined outcome. I’m convinced the Yankees have looked at the defensive metrics and realized they cannot trust Domínguez to patrol the expansive left field at Yankee Stadium, a role Jones was practically lab-engineered to fill.

The “Development” Excuse Is Wearing Thin

General Manager Brian Cashman tried to spin the narrative, citing injury and developmental hurdles for Domínguez’s stagnation. “He wasn’t playing. I could have sent him to Triple-A,” Cashman admitted. “I didn’t think that was right to do, either. He provided the chance for us to run into something off the bench… But I still think there’s some upside there.”

That quote feels like a concession. The Yankees kept him in the majors as a pinch-runner—likening his speed utility to José Caballero—but refused to let him play the field. You don’t treat a cornerstone prospect like a gadget player unless you are terrified of what happens when he puts on a glove. The data backs this fear; Domínguez ranked in the 3rd percentile for Range (OAA) last season, a number that makes him a liability every time a fly ball is hit in his direction.

The Right-Handed Problem

It’s not just the glove that has the front office worried; it’s the bat from the right side. Manager Aaron Boone highlighted a specific developmental gap that is killing Domínguez’s value. “We’re talking about a very, very young player that didn’t play a ton of Minor League baseball,” Boone said. “And what suffers from that? The side you don’t hit from as much. He’s a natural right-handed hitter, so I don’t think it’s out of the question that at some point the right-handed catches up to the left side.”

Boone is trying to be optimistic, noting, “We have a long time to go… You never know what’s going to come down the pike.” But the “wait and see” approach doesn’t work when you are trying to win a World Series. Spencer Jones offers quality defense and base running right now. He might strike out more, but he won’t give away runs in the field, and that floor is higher than what Domínguez currently provides.

The Yankees are making the right baseball decision, even if it hurts the marketing department. Domínguez needs 500 at-bats in Triple-A to fix his right-handed swing and learn how to read a fly ball again. Spencer Jones is the athlete who helps you win games in April. Until The Martian proves he can defend his position, he belongs in Scranton.

