The New York Yankees have multiple needs in the offseason, so we rank the three most pressing ones. We also take a look at a position battle brewing at shortstop and wonder if the Yanks can get more from their rookie starters. Let’s dive into the news and rumors!

Ranking the Yankees’ 3 biggest offseason needs

The Yankees enter the offseason knowing that “running it back” won’t cut it. Their 2025 roster was solid, but not championship-caliber, and Brian Cashman’s to-do list starts in the outfield. With Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones still viewed as unproven, the team is zeroing in on a proven partner for Aaron Judge. Cody Bellinger is the more affordable and defense-friendly choice, while Kyle Tucker offers superstar upside at a far steeper price. Either signing would likely force a decision on which young outfielder stays—and which one becomes trade bait.

On the pitching side, the Yankees still need bullpen reinforcements. David Bednar, Camilo Doval, and Jake Bird look like anchors for 2026, but losing Devin Williams and Luke Weaver leaves a hole in the middle innings. Weaver returning remains the simplest solution, though Cashman could explore the trade market if the reunion doesn’t materialize.

Shortstop is where things get uncomfortable. Anthony Volpe’s bat hasn’t taken the step forward the organization hoped for, and a partially torn labrum has created even more uncertainty. Jose Caballero will hold the spot early in the year, and while Volpe still has time, the clock is loudly ticking. The Yankees want to improve now, not wait forever for potential to turn into production.

The Yankees already have their shortstop competition on the roster

Anthony Volpe’s 19 errors and shoulder surgery frame an offseason defined by questions rather than optimism. The Yankees once believed he’d be their long-term solution at shortstop, but as he enters year four, the conversation has shifted to whether he’s even an everyday starter. The defensive decline is largely injury-related, but his offensive struggles—highlighted by a .212/.272/.391 slash line and bottom-tier on-base numbers—are what really threaten his grip on the job.

While the team isn’t chasing a marquee shortstop, Cashman made it clear that Jose Caballero is the “default” starter to open the season. That doesn’t mean temporary fill-in. Caballero impressed after arriving from Tampa Bay, delivering strong on-base skills and dependable defense that instantly stabilized the infield. If he carries that momentum into April, he could steal the job outright.

Volpe’s leash has never been shorter. Caballero’s glove, approach, and reliability give Aaron Boone a legitimate alternative, and if the veteran outperforms the youngster early, there’s no guarantee the Yankees simply hand the position back. For the first time, Volpe must compete for his role—and 2026 may be his last chance to prove he’s the answer.

Can the Yankees get more out of their rookie starters in 2026?

The Yankees’ 2025 season saw their rotation ravaged by injuries, forcing young arms like Cam Schlittler and Will Warren into major roles. Both delivered enough flashes to reshape expectations heading into 2026, especially Schlittler, who transformed from emergency call-up to the team’s most effective starter down the stretch. His elite velocity, expanding pitch mix, and rapidly improving command make him a breakout candidate—and potentially the next homegrown ace—if he can add a reliable weapon against right-handed hitters.

Warren’s rookie season was a quieter success, but the underlying metrics suggest real growth ahead. His fastball shapes already play well, and with better conditioning and improved command of his secondary pitches, he could lower his ERA significantly. Poor sweeper location held him back, but his changeup and curveball showed promise late in the year. Small adjustments—not a major overhaul—could push him into solid mid-rotation territory.

Together, Schlittler and Warren represent the next wave of New York’s pitching pipeline, one that may prove essential as the team navigates past injuries and prepares for a deeper run in 2026.

