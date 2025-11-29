Nineteen errors.

That is the number that likely haunts Anthony Volpe’s offseason just as much as the surgery on his shoulder. When the New York Yankees handed the keys to the shortstop position to the homegrown kid a few years ago, they envisioned a franchise cornerstone who would lock down the infield for a decade. Instead, we are entering year four, and the conversation has shifted from “future superstar” to “is this guy actually a starter?”

The reality is harsh. Volpe is dealing with a partially torn labrum that will likely sideline him for the first few weeks of the 2026 season. That injury explains the defensive collapse last year, where his metrics fell off a cliff to the tune of minus-7 outs above average and a career-high in miscues. It is hard to field a grounder when your shoulder feels like it is falling apart. We can give him a pass on the glove.

But the bat? That is where the patience is wearing thin.

The Offensive Black Hole in the Yankees’ Lineup

You simply cannot gloss over a slash line of .212/.272/.391. In the modern game, an on-base percentage under .280 is a death sentence for a lineup’s continuity. Volpe was 17 percent below league average offensively last season. He hit 19 homers and drove in 72 runs, sure, but those counting stats mask the inning-ending outs and the empty at-bats that plagued him all year.

The Yankees are in a championship window. They do not have the luxury of letting a 24-year-old figure it out on the fly while hitting near the Mendoza Line. If the offense doesn’t take a massive leap forward, the organization has to look at alternatives.

The “Default” Option is Dangerous

This is where things get interesting. General Manager Brian Cashman isn’t scrambling to sign a big-ticket free agent shortstop because he believes he already has the answer in the building.

“Right now,” Cashman said, “Caballero’s the guy by default, and if we find run into something even better, great. And then we’ll assess what that cost of acquisition is and go from there.”

Jose Caballero is being labeled the “default” option, but do not sleep on him stealing this job permanently. The 29-year-old was a revelation after coming over from Tampa Bay at the deadline. In a 40-game sample size with New York, he posted a 134 wRC+, slashing .266/.372/.456. He looked like a completely different player than the one who struck out nearly 30 percent of the time with the Rays.

A genuine threat to the throne

Defensively, Caballero is everything Volpe struggled to be last year. In just 339 innings at shortstop, he posted four defensive runs saved and five outs above average. He catches the ball. He makes the throws. He provides a level of stability that allows the pitching staff to breathe.

With Volpe set to miss the start of the season, Caballero has a golden ticket. If he starts the first month hitting .260 with elite defense and on-base skills, does Aaron Boone just hand the job back to Volpe when he is healthy? I wouldn’t bet on it.

Competition is the best motivator, and for the first time in his career, Volpe’s scholarship is over. The Yankees need production at shortstop. If the kid can’t provide it, the veteran journeyman is ready to take the spot and run with it. Volpe is running out of time to prove he is the guy, and 2026 is shaping up to be his final exam.