The Yankees are hoping to get back into the international market, and Tatsuya Imai could be their favorite pitching target. Rumors are intensifying regarding Kyle Tucker and other free agents. Dive into the latest Yankees news down below!

Report: The Yankees will make aggressive pursuit of Japanese star pitcher

The New York Yankees are preparing to make an aggressive push for Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai this offseason. Imai finished the 2025 season in Nippon Professional Baseball with a 2.14 ERA and a 32% strikeout rate, the best in the league for a qualified starter since 2014.

Yankees scouts have been tracking Imai closely due to his mid-90s fastball, sharp slider, and reputation for consistency. At 26 years old, he fits the organization’s model for acquiring controllable pitching talent who can immediately slot into the middle of the rotation.

The team views Imai as a long-term piece to stabilize a staff that struggled with depth during the 2025 campaign. His posting process is expected to begin soon, and the Yankees plan to be among the most aggressive bidders.

Read more at the original article.

The Yankees paying up for Japanese star slugger would be a mistake

The Yankees have been linked to Japanese power hitter Munetaka Murakami, who hit .276 with 31 home runs and 84 RBIs during the 2025 season in Japan. He’s expected to seek a deal worth well over $200 million once posted, making him one of the most expensive international players ever.

Murakami’s defensive limitations and overlap at first and third base make him a poor roster fit given the team’s current structure.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Committing another long-term contract to a bat-only player would reduce payroll flexibility needed for other legitimate weaknesses. The Yankees are better off targeting athletic defenders and arms instead of adding another expensive slugger.

Read more at the original article.

Yankees among teams predicted to land top free agent outfielder

The Yankees are listed among the top contenders to sign free-agent outfielder Kyle Tucker, joining the Blue Jays and Dodgers in early predictions. His power, patience, and consistency at the plate fit perfectly with the Yankees’ offensive identity.

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

However, Tucker’s injury history and declining sprint speed raise legitimate concerns about his long-term durability. The Yankees face the challenge of deciding whether to invest heavily in another star or trust their internal depth.

Read more at the original article.

Mets add former Yankees infielder for organizational depth

The New York Mets made a quiet but potentially valuable addition by signing veteran infielder-outfielder Jose Rojas to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. The 32-year-old brings proven production and versatility, traits the Mets have emphasized as they continue shaping their 2026 roster. It’s the type of low-risk, high-reward move that can strengthen a contender over the course of a long season.

Rojas isn’t an unproven prospect — he’s a seasoned hitter who’s excelled in the upper minors. In 2025, he slashed .287/.379/.599 with 32 home runs, 105 RBIs, and 15 steals for the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The previous year, he posted a 133 wRC+ with 18 homers in just 67 games, improving that mark to 153 in 2025. His consistent power and on-base ability have made him one of the most productive sluggers at the Triple-A level.

Beyond his offensive numbers, Rojas adds defensive versatility that could prove valuable to the Mets. He’s logged innings at first, second, and third base, along with both corner outfield spots. For a team that frequently shuffles its lineup due to injuries and matchups, Rojas’ ability to play multiple roles gives New York a reliable, flexible option as they build toward 2026.

Read more at the original article.