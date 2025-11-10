The New York Mets may have quietly made one of those under-the-radar moves that can end up paying real dividends down the line. On Monday, they reached an agreement with veteran infielder-outfielder Jose Rojas, a player who’s proven he can hit and play almost anywhere on the field. The deal is a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

It’s not a flashy signing, but it’s the kind of smart, layered depth move contenders rely on over a long season. Rojas brings versatility, power, and motivation—all qualities the Mets have prioritized as they shape their 2026 roster.

A Proven Bat With Plenty of Pop

Rojas isn’t some raw prospect or short-term journeyman trying to hang on. He’s 32 now, but his bat has done more than enough talking in the upper minors. The left-handed hitter spent most of the last two seasons in the New York Yankees’ system and was one of the most productive sluggers in Triple-A baseball.

In 2025, Rojas hit an impressive .287/.379/.599 with 32 home runs, 105 RBI, and even 15 steals for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The year before that, he crushed 18 homers in just 67 games, posting a 133 wRC+—a number that ballooned to 153 this past season. Those are the kind of numbers that make organizations take notice, especially when they come with defensive flexibility.

Rojas has seen time at first, second, and third base, plus both outfield corners. For the Mets, who often juggle lineup spots and bench roles due to injuries or matchups, that kind of profile fits perfectly.

The Stakes for Rojas and the Mets

If Rojas cracks the major league roster, he’ll earn $820,000 pro-rated. That alone gives him every reason to show up ready to impress this spring. For the Mets, it’s a low-risk, high-reward move. They get a player who has proven he can handle upper-level pitching (and even Korea’s KBO in 2023) and contribute in multiple spots without committing a roster spot just yet.

Depth has been a constant issue for New York in recent seasons, and signings like this are part of how they’re addressing it. Having someone who can step into the lineup and provide real power off the bench—or fill in for an injured starter—can make a huge difference over 162 games.

A Shot at the Bigs Again

Rojas last appeared in the majors with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021 and 2022, playing in 83 games. It’s been a while, but his recent production suggests he’s far from done. Sometimes it takes a new environment, a new voice, or just a new opportunity to unlock that next chapter.

The Mets have made a point of blending upside with experience this offseason, and Rojas fits that mold. If he keeps hitting the way he has in Triple-A, it’s not hard to imagine him forcing his way onto the roster.

For now, he’ll head to Port St. Lucie with a simple goal: make the team. But with his power, versatility, and hunger for another shot, don’t be surprised if Mets fans get to know Jose Rojas a lot better next summer.