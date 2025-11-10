Kyle Tucker’s market has yet to truly materialize, as the Yankees have a big question to answer internally about whether they’ll pursue him or retain Cody Bellinger.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported in his recent article that GMs believe Tucker will end up in the Bronx, Toronto, or in Los Angeles with the Dodgers.

It conflicts with some reports that refer to Cody Bellinger as the Yankees’ priority and the Dodgers’ interest in Tucker being rather tame, but would this pursuit make sense for the Bronx Bombers?

Tucker is undeniably the best player available in this free agent class, but there are concerns about his long-term viability.

His slowing sprint speeds and notable injury history are among chief concerns, but his offensive profile would fit the Yankees like a glove and give them a strong anchor with Aaron Judge in the lineup.

Why the Yankees Could Be Kyle Tucker’s Best Fit in Free Agency

Over the last three seasons, Kyle Tucker has the eighth-highest OPS (.892) thanks to his well-rounded offensive approach, bringing good bat-to-ball abilities with patience and power.

The ability to hit flyballs to right field consistently will play well at Yankee Stadium with the short right field porch, and his watchful eye means he could get on-base at a high clip in front of Aaron Judge.

With Ben Rice as a three-hitter in this scenario, the top three of the offense would be loaded with elite-level offensive production, giving the Yankees one of the best lineups in the sport.

A key arguement against adding Kyle Tucker is rooted in outfield defense, and its clear that the Yankees would need to add a centerfielder alongside the former Silver Slugger.

We’ve reported the Yankees’ interest in CF Luis Robert Jr. but that could be difficult to envision since he’s owed $20 million for the 2026 season.

Adding Tucker at $35-40 million a year on top of bringing in a $20 million outfielder seems unfeasible for the Yankees, who would also like to add to their rotation and bullpen.

Perhaps they could look at trade targets like Lars Nootbaar or low-cost players such as Mike Yastrzemski who is a free agent and could be had on a cheaper contract.

Both are left-handed though, so the Yankees would need a right-handed hitter to play in a platoon alongside them, which means a third outfield addition in one offseason.

Whether the Yankees will pursue Kyle Tucker this winter or not remains to be seen, but they should be all over the chance to add a star and try to make the rest of the roster fall in place.