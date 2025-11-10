The New York Yankees seem to pop up in every major free agent conversation, and this offseason is no exception. Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami was officially posted to MLB last week, and early speculation suggests both the Yankees and Mets could be in the mix for his services.

But here’s the thing — they shouldn’t be. Not even for a second.

Murakami is an intriguing talent, no doubt, but he doesn’t fit what the Yankees need right now, and he certainly doesn’t address any of their glaring weaknesses. At best, their reported interest feels like typical offseason noise.

Murakami’s power comes with major question marks

Murakami’s bat is what’s driving the attention. The 25-year-old slugger put up monster numbers in Japan with the Yakult Swallows, hitting .286/.392/.659 with 24 homers, 52 RBIs, and a 1.051 OPS over just 69 games this past season. On paper, that’s a dream stat line.

But the reality is that those numbers don’t always translate cleanly to the majors. Murakami’s elevated strikeout rates have been a red flag for years, and he’s had stretches where his timing completely falls apart against higher-velocity pitching. The transition from Nippon Professional Baseball to Major League Baseball is massive — particularly when it comes to pitch movement and average fastball velocity — and it often takes Japanese hitters years to adjust.

Even if Murakami eventually figures it out, the Yankees don’t have that kind of runway to wait around. They’re built to win now.

There’s no room for Murakami on the infield

Beyond the performance concerns, there’s a much simpler issue: where exactly would Murakami play? The Yankees already have Ben Rice penciled in as their full-time first baseman heading into 2026, and the rookie earned that job with his offensive consistency and improving defense.

At third base, Ryan McMahon just wrapped up his first half-season in pinstripes and brought exactly what the team needed — elite defense, a left-handed bat, and relative competency. Murakami’s defense, on the other hand, is shaky at best. He profiles more as a first baseman or designated hitter long-term, which doesn’t make sense on a roster that already has Giancarlo Stanton clogging the DH role.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Better ways to spend their money

The Yankees have roughly $70 million to work with in free agency this winter. They’ve already offered Trent Grisham a $22 million qualifying offer and remain focused on bringing back Cody Bellinger, who fits the roster far more naturally and brings elite defense and versatility.

Also Read:Yankees among teams predicted to land top free agent outfielder

The front office would be wise to allocate their remaining budget toward pitching depth and outfield help rather than another power bat with an uncertain transition timeline.

A classic case of offseason noise

Every winter, there’s a shiny new name that gets tied to the Yankees. Murakami fits that bill — young, powerful, international star appeal. But when you look past the headline, the fit just isn’t there.

He’s a fascinating player with enormous upside, but New York doesn’t need to gamble on another long-term project when they’re trying to build a contender now. Murakami may end up thriving somewhere else, but in the Bronx? It just doesn’t make sense.