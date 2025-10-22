Yankees News and Free Agency Buzz: Tucker at the top, a Japanese star, and Williams extension?

The New York Yankees are navigating a season of big choices: free-agent targets, internal upgrades, and budget moves all collide.

Here are six stories that detail possible avenues for improvement, but also look to the Japanese market for a high-upside gamble.

(By Ryan Garcia) – Read the full story

The Yankees may have their eyes fixed on what seems like the easiest move in the book: re-securing Cody Bellinger. His versatility in the outfield, solid showing for New York, and relative affordability make him an attractive “safe bet” in a free-agent class full of risks.

While Bellinger is the easy solution, Kyle Tucker might be the big fish the Yankees want to catch.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A new infielder target surfaces — and it’s coming from Japan

(By Ryan Garcia) – Read the full story

According to reports, the Yankees are keeping tabs on Kazuma Okamoto, who’s being posted from Japan and presents a fresh option in the infield.

This signals a willingness to look outside the usual free-agency pool, perhaps as part of a smarter strategy: invest selectively rather than chasing the splashiest name. If Okamoto hits, New York could get upside without the steepest price tag.

Devin Williams might go to Miami!?

(By Alexander Wilson) – Read the full story

Here’s where things get tricky. The Yankees could lose Devin Williams to the Miami Marlins, a team not known for high spending but willing to make a splash.

Losing his upside would be a blow, but the Yankees fortunately acquired David Bednar at the deadline.

Shortstop target? Don’t count on it

(By Alexander Wilson) – Read the full story

Despite rumors, the Yankees are not expected to chase Bo Bichette in free agency due to his defensive lapses.

They will likely continue to roll with Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero in 2026.

Big money ahead: Yankees’ free-agency priority starts at $150 million

(By Alexander Wilson) – Read the full story

The Yankees will likely start their free agency approach by offering Cody Bellinger an extension that could be in the $150 million range.

Giving Tucker an offer may put them in the realm of $300 million, and Brian Cashman may want to spread the wealth.