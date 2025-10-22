Yankees will have a new infield free agent target this winter

Kazuma Okamoto is in the process of being posted to MLB, which is of great interest to a team like the Yankees who have not made a splash in the Japanese market in over a decade.

Masahiro Tanaka’s signing with the Yankees occured 12 years ago, and while they’ve made attempts on top players such as Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they’ve yet to win a sweepstakes.

Okamoto might be their next chase for an NPB star, and his versatile defensive skillset alongside a well-rounded bat makes him an interesting target.

On the surface the Yankees don’t have much room for him on the roster, but his versatility and the team’s need for depth at DH could get him extended playing time in 2026 even if it’s not anchored at one position.

Why the Yankees Could Pursue Kazuma Okamoto This Winter

Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The Yankees are not oblivious to their extended absence from the Japanese market, the lack of successful pursuits could be waning on a front office that does care greatly about it’s foreign connections.

What’s hurt the Yankees is the refusal of Shohei Ohtani to play in New York, as his influence has swayed the opinions of players such as Roki Sasaki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Kazuma Okamoto could end up becoming a Dodger, icing the Yankees out, but he played for the Yomiuri Giants, which is considered the New York Yankees of the Nippon Baseball League.

He was the captain of that team and performed at an extremely high level offensively, hitting .327 with 15 home runs in 69 games this past season, and over the last three years has been a top-five hitter.

Playing time will play a role in where Kazuma Okamoto goes, but the Yankees can offer him starts at three different positions, with two of them (1B/3B) being occupied by left-handed hitters.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Ryan McMahon and Austin Wells have serious struggles against LHP, and in those matchups the team could slot Okamoto at either 3B or 1B depending on the situation.

Furthermore, Giancarlo Stanton has missed 40 or more games in each of the last four seasons, and one would assume that he either needs regular rest or an extended IL stint during the season.

The Yankees had 36 games vs LHP last season, and they’ll also have games where they rest Ben Rice if he regulary catches or plays Okamoto in RF/LF to give players on the roster rest.

Paul Goldschmidt got 127 starts last season and 19 appearances off the bench, and with Okamoto coming from the NPB where they play 143 games during the regular season, playing between 130-140 games would be less taxing on his body.

A high-average hitter with power and good bat-to-ball skills would fit the middle of the Yankees’ offense perfectly, especially in the pursuit of improving the BB/K issues they had in October against high-level pitching.