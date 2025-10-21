Yankees’ free agency priority starts with a $150 million offer

The New York Yankees have their eyes set on a superstar this winter — but their checkbook might say otherwise.

Kyle Tucker sits atop their wish list, the kind of left-handed bat tailor-made for Yankee Stadium’s short porch. But with his market expected to soar near $400 million and the Los Angeles Dodgers circling aggressively, the Yankees could pivot to a more realistic target — one they already know well.

Bellinger remains the practical (and familiar) fit

Cody Bellinger’s time in pinstripes was brief, but it made an impression. The 30-year-old proved to be a stabilizing force in 2025, blending power, contact, and defensive versatility in a lineup desperate for reliability. He hit .272 with a .334 on-base percentage and a .480 slugging mark, while adding 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and a 125 wRC+.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Now, with Bellinger expected to opt out of his $25 million player option, he’s back on the open market — and the Yankees are expected to be among the first in line. He’s seeking long-term security this time, and the Yankees’ need for an all-around outfielder who can handle multiple spots makes him a near-perfect fit.

A five-year deal worth roughly $150 million feels reasonable, averaging $30 million per season. That would solidify all three outfield positions and offer insurance at first base, giving manager Aaron Boone flexibility in how he constructs his lineup.

Balancing financial discipline and roster needs

The Yankees have roughly $70 million in payroll space before reaching the $300 million luxury tax threshold — a line the front office reportedly wants to avoid crossing. Committing $30 million annually to Bellinger would leave them around $40 million to address other areas of need, including pitching depth and infield versatility.

That’s where general manager Brian Cashman could get creative. The Yankees have starting pitching to trade, and dealing from that surplus could free up money for other acquisitions. Players like Luis Gil or Will Warren might draw interest, giving the team flexibility to fill gaps elsewhere.

It’s the type of balancing act Cashman has played before — spending aggressively but with limits, patching weaknesses while maintaining future flexibility.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Why Bellinger makes sense for the Yankees’ identity

Beyond the numbers, Bellinger fits the kind of roster the Yankees are trying to build: athletic, balanced, and less reliant on streaky, all-or-nothing power. His ability to make contact and control the strike zone complements Aaron Judge’s elite slugging and could stabilize an offense that too often goes cold in October.

Bellinger’s defensive value adds even more appeal. He can play all three outfield spots at a high level and slide to first base when needed, a versatility the Yankees have lacked in recent years.

Kyle Tucker might be the dream addition — a homegrown star in his prime — but the Yankees don’t need to dream to improve. Cody Bellinger offers production, familiarity, and flexibility without tying the franchise to another massive long-term deal.

For a team trying to win now without mortgaging its future, that combination might be exactly what the Yankees need.