Yankees have pressing needs everywhere on the roster, but 1 unit remains in need of a revamp

The New York Yankees have plenty on their plate this offseason. Kyle Tucker’s potential availability, Cody Bellinger’s next move, Trent Grisham’s uncertain future, and the shortstop question surrounding Anthony Volpe’s injury all loom large. Yet amid all those storylines, one area the Yankees simply can’t overlook is the bullpen — a group that failed to hold up its end of the bargain in 2025 and cost them dearly when games got tight.

A once-reliable strength turned shaky

The Yankees’ bullpen, long a source of stability, faltered this season when it mattered most. Injuries, inconsistency, and overuse created a domino effect that left manager Aaron Boone scrambling for answers.

Now, with Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Paul Blackburn, Ryan Yarbrough, and potentially Jonathan Loaisiga hitting free agency, the front office faces a clear reality: this unit needs fresh energy and sharper execution.

A promising core to build around

It’s not all doom and gloom in the Bronx. David Bednar gave the Yankees exactly what they hoped for when they traded for him — a true anchor in the ninth inning with a 2.19 ERA and a calm, commanding presence. Camilo Doval, after early struggles, regained his confidence and flashed elite swing-and-miss stuff down the stretch. Fernando Cruz quietly became a vital piece, striking out over a third of the batters he faced while posting a 3.56 ERA. And from the left side, Tim Hill delivered reliable innings with a 3.09 mark that should keep him in the mix for 2026 if the Yanks exercise his option.

These arms form the backbone of a bullpen that can succeed again if supported properly. But depth remains a major question.

Familiar faces likely on the move

Financially, the Yankees are unlikely to retain Devin Williams, whose projected price tag will likely be prohibitive. Weaver wants a chance to start — an opportunity he’s unlikely to get in New York’s loaded rotation. Yarbrough could return on the right deal, but Blackburn and Loaisiga appear headed for new uniforms.

That level of turnover can be unsettling, but it also offers a chance for a fresh start. The Yankees have shown they’re not afraid to chase upside through creative deals, and another smart trade or two could reshape the bullpen quickly — much like the Williams acquisition did a few months ago. That transaction didn’t exactly pan out as hoped but was solid on paper.

Development from within is essential

No matter who joins the group, internal improvement may ultimately decide how far this bullpen can go. Ian Hamilton has shown flashes of brilliance but needs to rediscover his rhythm. Brent Headrick, meanwhile, deserves a longer look after showing promise in limited action. Scott Effross and Jake Bird could emerge as stealth contributors if they bounce back to full form, while Jake Cousins — recovering from Tommy John surgery — could return just in time for a September cameo.

There’s also flexibility with arms like Luis Gil and Will Warren, both of whom could shift temporarily to relief roles when Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt make their midseason returns. Their power stuff could thrive in shorter bursts, giving the bullpen an extra punch during the summer grind.

A bullpen awaiting its next identity

The pieces are there. The challenge now is how to fit them together with some quality additions. With a few smart signings or trades, strong coaching, and patience for rebound candidates, the Yankees can turn a shaky group into a strength once more. In many ways, building this bullpen will be like assembling a puzzle — frustrating at times, but deeply rewarding when every piece finally clicks into place.