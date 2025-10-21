Yankees not expected to pursue top offensive shortstop with .311 average

The New York Yankees have money to move this winter — roughly $70 million in available space before hitting the $300 million luxury tax threshold. For Brian Cashman, that’s both a gift and a test. He can spend, but he can’t overspend.

And with their starting shortstop sidelined to start 2026, the front office faces a tricky question: fix the hole with a splash, or stay patient and protect the roster’s defensive foundation?

Volpe’s injury changes the Yankees’ infield outlook

Anthony Volpe’s shoulder surgery was the last thing the Yankees wanted heading into the offseason. The 24-year-old was already coming off a frustrating year at the plate, slashing .212/.272/.391 with 19 homers and 72 RBIs. His defense — once his calling card — slipped too, as he posted -7 outs above average and just two defensive runs saved.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The good news is that the team prepared for this scenario. Trading for utility man Jose Caballero at the deadline gives them a short-term option who can hold down the position. He’s reliable, athletic, and doesn’t hurt them defensively.

But for a team with championship aspirations, the temptation to chase a big bat looms large — especially when someone like Bo Bichette could be on the market.

Bo Bichette’s appeal — and his problem

Bichette checks all the offensive boxes. The 27-year-old Toronto Blue Jays star hit .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs across 139 games this season, producing a career-best 134 wRC+. That kind of bat would slot perfectly into a Yankees lineup that has grown top-heavy and inconsistent.

Yet, it’s hard to ignore the defensive issues. Bichette ranked among the worst shortstops in baseball with -12 defensive runs saved and -13 outs above average. Signing him would improve one side of the ball while weakening the other — the baseball equivalent of fixing a leaky roof while the foundation crumbles.

The Yankees have made it clear they want to get better defensively, not throw money at a liability, even one with elite offensive upside.

Cashman’s priorities lie elsewhere

As Chris Kirschner of The Athletic put it, the Yankees’ real needs stretch beyond shortstop.

“The Yankees’ biggest needs include a center fielder, remaking the back end of their bullpen, replenishing the bench and possibly adding a starting pitcher,” Kirschner wrote. “With Volpe’s shoulder surgery delaying his 2026 season, it’s possible they add a shortstop. But don’t expect a player at the top of the market like Bo Bichette.”

It’s a fair assessment. Cashman knows that adding one expensive name won’t fix the broader issues that plagued this team down the stretch — inconsistency, depth, and defensive lapses.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A smarter way forward

The Yankees can’t buy their way out of every problem, not this time. Their goal should be stability and balance, not headlines. Bo Bichette might bring fireworks, but the price tag and defensive risk make him more sizzle than substance for what this roster truly needs.

Instead, expect Cashman to spread that $70 million across multiple spots — the outfield, bullpen, and bench — while trusting that Volpe’s recovery, not a blockbuster signing, will steady shortstop in due time.

