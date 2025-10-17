Yankees News and Free Agency Buzz: $70 million to spend, Caballero with a big opportunity

The New York Yankees have entered the beginning of the offseason filled with uncertainty, opportunity, and some tough injury news. Between Anthony Volpe and Carlos Rodon’s surgery, the front office suddenly faces a lot of moving parts that could define the team’s early 2026 outlook. There’s a lot to sift through.

Volpe’s injury could reshape Yankees’ infield plans

(By Andres Chavez) – Read full story

Anthony Volpe’s shoulder surgery has turned what should’ve been a quiet offseason storyline into a pivotal roster question. He’s expected to miss the start of 2026, leaving a big hole at shortstop and opening the door for one of the Yankees’ latest trade additions to make a name for himself.

Jose Caballero, acquired from the Rays, quietly impressed last season with a strong .372 on-base percentage and solid defense across multiple positions. His energy and plate discipline give him a chance to make a real impact if Volpe’s recovery drags into May or beyond.

The ripple effect here goes beyond one position. If Caballero thrives early, the Yankees could face a decision between loyalty to their young shortstop or sticking with the hot hand. It’s a good problem to have — but one that could influence how they approach spring training roster battles and trade talks down the line.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Yankees could reignite trade talks for Sandy Alcántara

(By Ryan Garcia) – Read full story

Injuries have a way of forcing teams’ hands, and the Yankees’ pitching situation might do just that. With Carlos Rodón expected to miss time following elbow surgery, there’s renewed speculation that the team could revisit trade talks for 2022 Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara.

The Marlins right-hander was once on the Yankees’ radar, but Miami’s asking price — reportedly including top prospect Spencer Jones — shut down discussions. Now, with Alcántara healthy again and the Yankees looking to stabilize their rotation, that door could reopen.

Adding Alcántara would give New York a proven workhorse to pair with Gerrit Cole and Max Fried, a move that could steady the rotation and help offset Rodón’s absence. It’s a costly swing, but one that might be necessary if the front office wants to keep being aggressive.

Yankees already short two players for Opening Day

(By Alexander Wilson) – Read full story

As if one major surgery wasn’t enough, the Yankees will begin the 2026 season without both Anthony Volpe and Carlos Rodón. Volpe’s shoulder rehab is expected to delay his return, while Rodón’s bone spur removal and elbow cleanup could sideline him until midseason.

Volpe’s absence means Caballero could play a bigger role than anyone expected. Meanwhile, Rodón’s situation might push the front office to explore pitching depth through trades or cost-efficient free agents. The Yankees have young internal arms, but none proven enough to shoulder 150 innings out of the gate.

This double blow underscores how fragile the roster remains. Injuries derailed parts of the 2024 and 2025 seasons — and unless depth improves, history could repeat itself.

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Yankees’ $70 million decision could define the offseason

(By Alexander Wilson) – Read full story

Few teams enter the offseason with more flexibility than the Yankees. With roughly $70 million to spend before approaching their usual payroll threshold, they have the financial room to make a major splash — but also the responsibility to get it right.

This winter isn’t about reckless spending; it’s about precision. The Yankees need to decide whether to invest in another bat to complement Aaron Judge…let me rephrase that, they need either Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger. Younger players like Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones can support the outfield, but there are plenty of “what-ifs.”

If they strike the right balance, this could be the offseason that redefines how the Yankees build a contender — one that’s flexible, athletic, and less dependent on aging veterans.

What’s next for the Yankees?

The offseason isn’t even really underway, but the pressure is already mounting. Reports have suggest Bellinger remains a priority for them, but they have several major free agent decisions to make.