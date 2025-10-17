Yankees trade acquisition could have the opportunity of a lifetime early in 2026

The New York Yankees received news they were hoping to avoid. Anthony Volpe, their promising young shortstop and 2023 Gold Glove winner, may not be ready when the 2026 season opens. It’s a frustrating twist for both player and club, given how much the Yankees have invested in Volpe’s growth and stability at shortstop.

Volpe underwent offseason surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his shoulder, an injury that nagged him since May and never fully healed during the year. According to team officials, he’ll begin swinging a bat in about four months but won’t be cleared for diving or defensive strain for roughly six. The recovery timeline means his availability for Opening Day is uncertain — and that uncertainty could ripple through the Yankees’ infield plans.

A cautious recovery with no clear return date

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters the team should have a clearer timeline around the three- to four-month mark of Volpe’s rehab. For now, the range remains wide. Some estimates suggest he might only miss a couple of weeks to start the season. Others hint he could be sidelined until May.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Yankees, scarred by years of injury setbacks, aren’t taking any chances. Shoulder surgeries can be tricky, and the organization will want full confidence in his health before bringing him back.

Jose Caballero’s late-season breakout changes the calculus

Fortunately for New York, they might already have a capable fill-in. Before the 2025 trade deadline, the Yankees quietly picked up utility infielder Jose Caballero from the Tampa Bay Rays. That move, under the radar at the time, turned out to be one of their more valuable acquisitions.

Caballero thrived in pinstripes, hitting .266 with a .372 on-base percentage and .456 slugging mark. In just 40 games, he tallied three home runs and swiped 15 bases, good for a 134 wRC+. That’s a dramatic jump from his numbers in Tampa Bay, where he posted an 84 wRC+ earlier in the year. His improved discipline and confidence at the plate gave the Yankees a jolt when they needed it most.

For a team often criticized for relying too heavily on star power, Caballero’s spark was refreshing — a reminder that sometimes the right role player can tilt the balance. His defensive versatility and speed also give Boone flexibility, especially if Volpe’s recovery lingers longer than hoped.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

A chance — and a challenge — for Volpe

When healthy, Anthony Volpe still represents the Yankees’ long-term vision at shortstop. His work ethic has never been in question. But offensively, the 24-year-old hasn’t yet delivered the consistent production New York expected. His career 85 wRC+ trails Caballero’s, and while the shoulder injury likely played a role in last season’s uneven results, patience in the Bronx only lasts so long.

This recovery period, though inconvenient, might offer Volpe a chance to reset both physically and mentally. He’s shown flashes — the speed, the pop, the energy that once drew Derek Jeter comparisons from hopeful fans — but he needs to convert potential into sustained impact. And for that, he needs to be healthy.

The Yankees’ decision looms

The start of the 2026 campaign could present a crossroads. If Caballero maintains the form he showed after the deadline, the Yankees will face a real dilemma once Volpe is cleared. It’s the baseball equivalent of a hot-hand problem: do you stick with the player who’s thriving or return to the one you believe in long-term? There is also a chance the Yankees bring in a star shortstop via free agency or trade, and this discussion is rendered moot, but if that doesn’t happen, Caballero will have the audition of his life.

Volpe’s absence might open more than just a roster spot — it could redefine the short and long-term outlook of the shortstop position on the Yankees.

All eyes will be on Volpe’s recovery. The Yankees can plan, prepare, and speculate, but until their young shortstop is back making plays in the dirt, the team’s stability up the middle remains in question.