Yankees already down two players for 2026 Opening Day

The New York Yankees barely wrapped up their 2025 campaign before the bad news started to roll in. Two of their key players — shortstop Anthony Volpe and left-hander Carlos Rodon — are now expected to miss the start of the 2026 season following offseason surgeries.

General manager Brian Cashman confirmed both procedures during Thursday’s end-of-season press conference, delivering a blow that will reshape the team’s opening roster. Volpe underwent surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder, while Rodon had loose bodies removed from his left elbow and a bone spur shaved down.

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Volpe’s injury adds uncertainty to the infield

Volpe’s recovery timeline stretches into the early months of the regular season, leaving a major hole in the infield. Cashman acknowledged how significant the loss is, saying, “Somebody will be playing shortstop, not (Volpe) on Opening Day. That’s not a good thing for us either. I think missing him and not having him as an option for us is a problem. I am looking forward to getting a ‘fixed’ Anthony Volpe back so he could be deployed and help us win games.”

The 24-year-old is coming off a rough year at the plate, hitting .212 with a .272 on-base percentage and .391 slugging mark. He added 19 homers and 72 RBIs but finished with an 83 wRC+, meaning he was 17 percent below league average offensively.

What made things worse was the regression in the field. After flashing Gold Glove potential early in his career, Volpe posted -7 outs above average and only two defensive runs saved. The Yankees need him to regain his defensive edge once healthy, but in the meantime, the position is wide open.

Jose Caballero could get the first shot at shortstop, though Cashman may explore adding outside help. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the team sign a stopgap option — someone to bridge the gap until Volpe returns and top prospect George Lombard Jr. eventually reaches the majors in 2027.

Rodon’s late-season struggles explained

Carlos Rodon’s elbow issue also sheds light on why his performance nosedived at the worst possible time. After posting a strong 3.09 ERA over 195.1 regular-season innings, Rodon’s velocity dipped by nearly two miles per hour down the stretch. His postseason numbers — a 9.72 ERA over just 8.1 innings — made it clear something wasn’t right.

The veteran lefty had been dominant for most of the year, his sharp fastball-slider combination giving the Yankees a formidable one-two punch alongside Gerrit Cole. But once his velocity faded, his margin for error disappeared. His surgery should fix that issue, though the team expects him to start 2026 on a delayed timeline.

Pitching depth cushions the blow

The good news for the Yankees is that they’ve quietly built insurance for this very scenario. Cole is expected to return fully healthy next season, and the rise of young arms like Cam Schlittler and Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz gives the team some breathing room. Both pitchers have shown promise and could step into early rotation or bullpen roles while Rodon works his way back.

Cashman also hinted that the team could add pitching help through free agency if needed. The Yankees went all-in on bullpen upgrades at the trade deadline, so they enter 2026 with more stability on that front. Still, one more reliable starter would go a long way in easing the early-season strain.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

A rocky start with long-term upside

Losing both Volpe and Rodon to start the season isn’t how the Yankees wanted to begin 2026, but it’s not a death sentence either. The team’s depth, payroll flexibility, and emerging young talent give them enough cushion to stay afloat.

If Rodon returns to form and Volpe comes back “fixed,” as Cashman hopes, the Yankees could be even stronger down the stretch. For now, though, spring training will be about finding answers — and proving that this team can stay steady while two of its core pieces heal.



