Yankees News and FA Buzz, Oct 29-30: Tucker’s price tag, Yamamoto regret, Spencer Jones on the brink

The Yankees are waiting patiently for the offseason to begin, and it’s going to be a bust winter, solving some big issues and ushering in youngsters who expect to have big roles. Let’s catch up on the latest news and reading!

Spencer Jones looks ready for a promotion

Spencer Jones could be on the verge of making his long-awaited leap to the Bronx. The Yankees’ 2022 first-round pick has shown steady development, pairing his elite athleticism with a power stroke that continues to mature. After adjusting his swing mechanics last season to create more loft and reduce chase rate, his numbers took a noticeable step forward.

Jones’ combination of speed, arm strength, and raw power gives him the tools to become a legitimate five-tool outfielder. With Trent Grisham expected to move on in free agency and Giancarlo Stanton maintaining his DH duties, an opening could emerge for Jones early in 2026. The key will be cutting down on strikeouts and proving he can handle major-league offspeed pitching.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Yankees’ top target could cost $427 million

Kyle Tucker has emerged as one of the premier players on the Yankees’ radar, but landing him won’t come cheap. The left-handed slugger is projected to command a 10-year, $427 million deal — a price tag that would make him one of the highest-paid players in baseball.

Tucker’s smooth left-handed swing, defensive reliability, and plate discipline make him an ideal fit for Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch. He’s in his prime, coming off another season of elite on-base skills and power production, making him exactly the type of superstar the Yankees covet. The question is whether the front office is willing to meet the financial demands that come with acquiring a player of his caliber.

Yankees could reunite with Cody Bellinger on a $168 million deal

Cody Bellinger’s first stint in pinstripes went better than expected, and now a reunion could be on the table. The 29-year-old outfielder is projected to command a deal worth roughly six years and $168 million after reestablishing his value in 2025.

Bellinger brings a blend of left-handed power, defensive versatility, and postseason experience — all qualities the Yankees value. His ability to handle both center and corner outfield spots provides lineup flexibility, though the question is whether they will make a strong push for Tucker.

Yankees missed out on a true ace over $25 million

The Yankees let a front-line starting pitcher, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, slip away after refusing to bridge a $25 million gap in contract negotiations in 2023. The right-hander went on to deliver ace-level production for the Dodgers, underscoring a painful what-if.

Passing on the deal saved money in the short term but may have cost the Yankees a long-term solution behind Gerrit Cole. With Carlos Rodón recovering from surgery and question marks elsewhere, the decision to walk away from that price point could linger as a regret.

Yankees linked to dynamic utility man with offensive upside

The Yankees are showing interest in a versatile player capable of handling multiple infield and outfield spots while bringing legitimate offensive punch. Rays’ Brandon Lowe provides above-average bat speed and on-base skills, giving New York a potential depth piece who can also impact games at the plate.

His affordable contract (about $10 million in 2026) and flexibility make him an attractive fit for a team looking to build a deeper, more adaptable roster.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Yankees’ top pitching prospect could force his way into the 2026 rotation

A young starter is turning heads and might break camp with the Yankees next spring. Armed with mid-90s velocity, a plus breaking ball, and improved command, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz’s development has accelerated to the point where he could be competing for a rotation spot.

With Gerrit Cole recovering from surgery and Carlos Rodón still uncertain for Opening Day, the Yankees are open to giving a prospect an early shot. If he maintains his composure and pitch efficiency through spring training, he could be one of the more surprising names on the 2026 Opening Day roster.

