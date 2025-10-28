Yankees linked to super-utility man with incredible offensive upside

The New York Yankees are expected to be aggressive this offseason as they look for ways to strengthen their roster and rebound from another disappointing finish. While much of the focus has been on upgrading the starting rotation, position-player depth remains an area that needs real attention. According to The Athletic, one intriguing option could be Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe, who might finally be available via trade.

At 31 years old, Lowe is entering the final year of a seven-year, $34 million deal that includes a 2026 club option. He’s coming off his healthiest season in years, and that’s precisely what makes him such an appealing trade candidate.

As The Athletic noted, “The 31-year-old will be a free agent after next season and if they’re ever going to trade him, the time is now. He’s coming off his healthiest year since 2021, playing in 134 games while putting up a SLG of .477. His 31 homers were tied with Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Yankees for the most by a second baseman, three more than Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks and six more than Jose Altuve of the Astros. The Yankees and Astros could potentially have interest.”

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Why Lowe fits the Yankees’ needs perfectly

Lowe’s offensive profile is exactly what the Yankees have been missing in their depth roles — power from the left side combined with positional flexibility. He hit .256/.307/.477 in 2025, adding 31 home runs and 83 RBIs with a 114 wRC+, a level of production that would immediately deepen New York’s lineup. Few players at his price point offer that blend of experience, pop, and versatility.

Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch plays perfectly into Lowe’s swing path, which leans heavily on lofted pull-side power. It’s easy to imagine him turning routine fly balls in Tampa into home runs in the Bronx.

Beyond the bat, Lowe’s defensive flexibility makes him an ideal “super utility” option. He can handle first and second base while also providing coverage in both corner outfield spots — a valuable safety net for a team that’s dealt with constant injuries over the past few seasons.

A trade that makes sense for both sides

From Tampa Bay’s perspective, the timing aligns. Lowe’s contract remains affordable, but his trade value may never be higher after a fully healthy season. The Rays, known for maximizing return before players hit free agency, could look to capitalize now rather than risk losing him for nothing next winter. For the Yankees, that creates a window to acquire a proven contributor without taking on long-term financial risk.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees are expected to get Oswaldo Cabrera back next season and still have Jose Caballero under contract, but neither matches Lowe’s offensive consistency. Cabrera’s versatility is useful, yet he’s better suited as a depth piece than a primary option. Lowe, meanwhile, brings real middle-of-the-order potential and could seamlessly rotate between the infield and outfield depending on injuries or matchups.

A low-cost gamble with big upside

Given his contract and production, Lowe represents one of the more logical trade targets for the Yankees this winter. His salary won’t strain their budget, his bat adds a left-handed dimension the lineup sorely needs, and his positional flexibility aligns perfectly with how modern contenders build rosters.

Whether Tampa Bay would trade within the division is another story — but for the Yankees, he’s worth the call. You can never have too many reliable, versatile hitters, and Brandon Lowe checks every box for a team desperate to balance power with consistency.