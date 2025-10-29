Yankees’ big fish trade target could come with a $427 million price tag

If the New York Yankees are ready to go deep-sea fishing this winter, Kyle Tucker is the kind of prize that doesn’t come cheap. The Chicago Cubs’ star outfielder is expected to command a staggering 10-year, $427 million contract, a number that would test even the Yankees’ financial might. But if there’s any player worth the investment, it might be Tucker — one of the most complete offensive players in baseball entering his prime.

At just 28 years old, Tucker has proven he can produce at an elite level even in what some would consider a “down” year. In 2025, he hit .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, and a 136 wRC+, showing his rare blend of contact skills, patience, and power.

His strikeout rate sat at a modest 14.7%, nearly identical to his walk rate of 14.6%, a balance few hitters in the league can match. The consistency and discipline at the plate are exactly the kind of traits the Yankees have been missing in their lineup.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Why Kyle Tucker fits what the Yankees need most

The Yankees’ offense has long been built on power, but too often, that power comes with volatility. Tucker would add a steady, left-handed bat who brings both balance and reliability to a lineup that has leaned heavily on right-handed sluggers. His ability to work counts, hit for average, and produce in clutch moments makes him a perfect fit for Yankee Stadium’s short right field and the team’s overall offensive philosophy.

Unlike some of the free-agent power bats that have passed through New York in recent years, Tucker doesn’t rely on one-dimensional slugging. He’s a complete player who hits to all fields, plays strong defense, and runs the bases well. In many ways, he’s the kind of cornerstone player the Yankees thought they were getting when they traded for Giancarlo Stanton — except Tucker is younger, more versatile, and entering the best years of his career.

How the Yankees can afford him

A $427 million contract sounds massive, but the Yankees have more financial flexibility coming than many realize. After next season, DJ LeMahieu’s $15 million annual salary comes off the books, and the team will also have a $10 million buyout option on Stanton in 2028, freeing up around $22 million per year afterward. Those savings alone would cover about $37 million of Tucker’s projected $42.7 million annual salary.

Do you think Kyle Tucker is worth a 10-year, $427 million contract?



Or would you rather extend Cody Bellinger and spread the money around to other spots? #Yankees pic.twitter.com/fWnLIARgIe — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) October 28, 2025

As Fireside Yankees mentions, the opportunity cost is letting Bellinger go and spreading the money around more efficiently.

When you factor in the Yankees’ massive market power and their willingness to spend when the right player comes along, the math starts to make sense. This isn’t a financial question — it’s a competitive one. The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be major bidders, and the Yankees have already lost multiple high-profile battles with them in recent offseasons. If New York wants to reassert itself as a powerhouse destination for elite talent, this is their moment.

The biggest fish in the free-agent pond

Cody Bellinger is another option for extension, but he’s two years older than Tucker and doesn’t offer the same ceiling at the plate. Tucker, by comparison, is still ascending. His combination of plate discipline, age, and all-around skill gives him the kind of long-term value that few free agents ever bring to the table.

The Yankees have often been criticized for chasing the wrong stars at the wrong times. This, however, would be different. Tucker represents both the present and the future — a player who fits perfectly into what the Yankees should be building toward.

If they’re serious about getting back to the top of the American League, this is the kind of move that would make it clear to everyone: the Yankees are back to doing what they do best — outspending everyone for a superstar who can actually deliver.