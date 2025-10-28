Can Yankees star prospect make the Opening Day rotation?

The New York Yankees can almost field an entire rotation of injured arms. Gerrit Cole, the reigning ace, is expected back sometime in the first half but won’t be ready when the season begins. Clarke Schmidt is on a similar timeline but more of a second-half play, while Carlos Rodón will also start the year on the injured list and miss the early weeks of the regular season.

That’s a lot of talent in the trainer’s room. As it stands, New York’s Opening Day rotation could feature Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, and Luis Gil—an intriguing group but one that lacks certainty. That’s why the possibility of top prospect Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz sneaking his way into the mix isn’t as far-fetched as it might sound.

Why Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz is suddenly relevant

Rodriguez-Cruz, or “ERC” as he’s often called, represents hope and upside at a time when the Yankees are short on both. Injuries create opportunity, and the young right-hander could find himself next in line if even one more setback hits the pitching staff.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For now, he profiles as the team’s fifth starter on paper. That alone says a lot about how stretched the depth chart has become. The Yankees will almost certainly add at least one more veteran arm this winter, but the idea of Rodriguez-Cruz earning a rotation spot outright can’t be dismissed—especially if he flashes dominance during spring training.

A breakout season that turned heads

His 2025 season told the story of a pitcher learning fast and adjusting faster. Before a late-season promotion to Triple-A, where he gave up four runs across five innings, Rodriguez-Cruz carved through two levels of the minors. He posted a 2.26 ERA over 83.2 innings at High-A and followed that with a 2.64 mark across 61.1 frames in Double-A.

More than just the results, his stuff stands out. Rodriguez-Cruz generates elite movement across his arsenal, the kind of natural life that makes hitters swing through fastballs they think they can square up. He struck out 176 batters in 150 innings—a testament to both deception and command.

Baseball America took notice, naming him the Yankees’ Minor League Player of the Year in September. It was a well-earned nod to a player who arrived from Boston in the Carlos Narváez trade and quickly became one of the most exciting pitching prospects in the system.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Could Rodriguez-Cruz actually make it?

It would take an impressive spring and perhaps a bit of luck, but the path isn’t closed. Every year, a few young pitchers force their way into the spotlight—think of it as baseball’s version of a traffic jam suddenly opening up for one car that finds the perfect lane.

If Rodriguez-Cruz carries over his momentum and the Yankees’ rotation remains banged up, he could very well slip into a starting role sooner than expected. Even if he begins the year in Triple-A, it’s hard to imagine the organization keeping his arm idle for long.

Rodriguez-Cruz may not headline the rotation just yet, but his name is already circling around it. And for a Yankees team that desperately needs healthy arms, that alone feels like a step toward stability.