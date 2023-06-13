Yankees News, 6/13: Massive Subway Series, Judge trending up

Jun 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are preparing for a crucial Subway Series against the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Both teams have had their struggles in recent weeks, but the Yankees hold a 38-29 record, superior to the Mets’ 31-35.

Despite the Mets having a 58.1% chance of victory on Tuesday according to ESPN, the Yankees are hoping to start on the right foot with Luis Severino as their pitcher.

The Upcoming Subway Series:

This Subway Series may serve as a turning point for either team, given that the Yankees are finding it challenging to score, and the Mets have lost eight of their previous nine games. The Yankees are in desperate need of an offensive surge, which the Mets have been known to allow.

The Mets are scheduled to have Max Scherzer pitch in the series’ first game. At 38 years old, he has a current ERA of 3.71 over 53.1 innings. While a 3.71 ERA is generally considered respectable, it falls short of Scherzer’s usual high standards, given his history of elite pitching performances.

Scherzer’s stats have been negatively affected by two poor performances in his last nine games. A few days ago, he allowed five earned runs against the Atlanta Braves, whereas he had only conceded three earned runs in his previous four games. Given the Yankees’ current struggle, this matchup will pose a significant challenge.

For the Yankees, Luis Severino has had a tough season so far, with a 5.75 ERA over 20.1 innings. Severino has allowed three home runs in each of his last two games, conceding 11 earned runs over 9.0 innings. This game against the Mets might give him an opportunity to turn things around.

Yankees’ Aaron Judge trending up:

It is clear that the Yankees are struggling without their star slugger, Aaron Judge. His absence, due to a strained ligament in his right big toe, is keenly felt every day.

Prior to his injury, Judge had been a key contributor to the team, hitting .291 with a .404 OBP, as well as 19 home runs and 40 RBIs. Although his toe is improving steadily, no return date has been set.

“There’s still a bunch of stuff going on in there,” Judge said Sunday night. “But improvements each day, which has been a good sign. No step backs or any holdups. We’re on the right track.

Judge assured that he would return, but it remains unclear whether this will take days or weeks. He is already on the ten-day injured list, and the Yankees are awaiting further information about this unusual injury.