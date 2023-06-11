Yankees deliver encouraging news on Aaron Judge

May 16, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees seem bereft of their usual prowess without Aaron Judge. Their scoring in the last three games, totaling just eight runs, highlights the impact of the absence of their superstar slugger, who is presently recovering from a strained right big toe.

Despite this setback, the Bombers managed to clinch a win against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night, pulling off a modest 3-1 victory due to an impressive performance from Domingo German.

While the starting rotation is in disarray, they continue to deliver passable performances, providing the Yankees with chances to win games, even in the face of their diminished offensive output.

The reality is, when Willie Calhoun stands out as one of your primary hitters at the top of the order, there is cause for concern. This observation isn’t meant as a slight on Willie, who has been performing solidly in recent weeks, but rather it underscores the scarcity of healthy talent.

The Yankees received a bit of positive news on Aaron Judge:

Fortunately, Aaron Boone, offered some encouraging news regarding Judge’s injury. With this marking Judge’s second stint on the injured list this season, the team had been waiting for his toe swelling to subside before estimating a return date. Boone noted that the slugger “is doing a little bit better yesterday and today,” providing a glimmer of hope.

As the swelling decreases, the Yankees can initiate light movements and begin rehab activities. Given that the 31-year-old outfielder was batting .291 with a .404 OBP and 189 wRC+, his absence is sorely felt.

Without Judge and Harrison Bader in the lineup, run-scoring has proven challenging. However, Bader is earnestly working towards recovery and anticipates returning within the next couple of weeks.

In the interim, the Yankees persist in fielding Willie Calhoun in right field, Jake Bauers in left field, and Billy McKinney in center. The reliance on three reserve players in daily starting positions is undeniably worrisome, but the Yankees are left with no alternative but to proceed and hope for their starters’ quick return.

With a 38–28 record, the Yankees rank third in the AL East, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by 8.5 games. The Rays seem unstoppable this season, maintaining continuous success.