Yankees’ new pitcher could be a secret weapon

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Yankees are giving Carlos Carrasco a shot to prove he still has something left in the tank, recently signing the veteran right-hander to a minor league deal. At 37 years old, he’s not the frontline starter he once was, but the Yankees see value in his experience, versatility, and willingness to adjust.

While Carrasco has the potential to earn a rotation spot, he may ultimately land in the bullpen, which could turn him into a sneaky asset for the team.

A Veteran With Something to Prove

Last season with the Guardians, Carrasco tossed 103.2 innings, posting a 5.64 ERA. His numbers have been trending in the wrong direction for a few years, but rather than accept decline, he spent the offseason reworking his mechanics to regain velocity and command.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“I had some ups and downs in ‘23 and ’24, but I feel really good coming into this year because I changed my mechanics,” Carrasco said. “I was rushing myself, so I didn’t have any power to throw the ball. This whole offseason I was working on that.”

One of the biggest red flags last season was his diminished fastball, which averaged just 91.8 mph. Opposing hitters teed off on the pitch, batting .333 with a .517 slugging percentage against it. Carrasco has recognized the issue and made adjustments, hoping to find a way to be more effective in shorter bursts.

A Role in the Rotation or the Bullpen?

The Yankees haven’t committed to what Carrasco’s role will be. With Marcus Stroman still on the roster, there’s little room for him in the rotation. That leaves the bullpen as the most logical fit, where he could be deployed as a long reliever or spot starter.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“I think all things would be on the table,” pitching coach Matt Blake said. “Obviously, we haven’t had too much conversation about if he’s not a major league starter what does it look like. Is it Major League bullpen? Is it Triple A? We haven’t really had any of those discussions, but I know he’s a consummate professional and an ultimate teammate.”

A Low-Risk Move With Upside

Carrasco is set to start Monday’s spring training game against the Red Sox, giving the Yankees a closer look at what he has left. If he can show improved velocity and sharper command, he could work his way into a bullpen role as a veteran swingman.

For a team looking to maximize every roster spot, having an experienced arm capable of starting or coming out of the bullpen could be a valuable weapon over the course of the season. If Carrasco finds his form, the Yankees might have quietly added a useful piece without much risk.