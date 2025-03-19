Yankees’ new outfielder could be their not-so-secret weapon

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

There’s nothing mysterious about Cody Bellinger. Yankees fans know exactly who he is—a 29-year-old former MVP with a swing that, when clicking, is one of baseball’s most dangerous.

After a somewhat down year with the Cubs in 2024 (.266 average, 18 home runs, 78 RBIs), some might wonder if Bellinger still has elite production in him. But this spring, he’s already answering that question emphatically.

Through 14 games and 40 plate appearances, Bellinger is tearing up opposing pitchers, hitting .472 with a .525 OBP, two home runs, and five RBIs. He’s striking out at a rate of just 12.5% while drawing walks at an impressive 10% clip, signs that his plate discipline—and confidence—have returned.

Built for Yankee Stadium

Bellinger fits the Yankees’ roster perfectly, almost like a tailor-made glove. Not only does he bring defensive stability to centerfield, but his left-handed swing is practically designed for Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch. Had he played all his games in the Bronx last year, his 18 home runs would’ve jumped to 24—a significant boost in power numbers.

Though he’s never been purely a power hitter, his mechanics allow him to consistently pull the ball, maximizing the shorter fences. It’s like dropping a skilled marksman onto a shooting range designed specifically for his strengths.

Elite Defense at a Premium Position

Offense isn’t his only value. Last season with the Cubs, Bellinger played 403.2 innings in centerfield without making a single error. Throughout his career at the position, he’s saved 10 defensive runs and accumulated 19 outs above average, numbers that signal a major upgrade defensively for New York.

His defensive prowess alone makes the Yankees stronger up the middle, reinforcing the team in an area where championship clubs simply can’t afford weakness.

Leading by Example

Bellinger’s impact also extends into the clubhouse. His attitude and work ethic are already drawing attention, and his genuine excitement about joining the Yankees creates a positive energy around the team.

In a recent conversation with the New York Post, Bellinger made it clear he believes his MVP-level talent hasn’t faded:

“I’ve shown it quite a few times in this game. My skill set, you know, it’s dynamic, it’s offense, it’s defense, it’s baserunning, everything I can do. I really can do everything well on a baseball field, and that’s why I wake up every day to go and showcase that, and I get very frustrated with myself when I’m not showing it or I’m not able to show it.”

For a team with championship aspirations, adding a motivated and versatile talent like Bellinger is exactly the type of move that can push them closer to their ultimate goal.