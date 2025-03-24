Yankees’ new lefty specialist declined other offers to sign here

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Yankees continued fine-tuning their roster ahead of Opening Day, signing veteran left-hander Ryan Yarbrough on Monday. Fresh off being released by the Toronto Blue Jays, Yarbrough inked a one-year deal with the Bombers, offering value as both a multi-inning bullpen option and a potential spot starter if injuries continue to pile up.

While it’s not the kind of flashy signing that dominates headlines, this is the type of under-the-radar move that could pay big dividends down the stretch.

A Soft-Tossing Specialist With Unique Movement

Yarbrough isn’t going to light up the radar gun. In fact, he might be one of the slowest pitchers in the league when it comes to pure velocity—but that’s not his game. The 32-year-old southpaw thrives on deception, location, and movement.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

His sinker, a pitch he introduced more frequently in 2024, averages just 86 mph, but hitters struggle to square it up thanks to his funky sidearm release and ability to manipulate movement. He complements the sinker with a curveball, four-seamer, cutter, and changeup—none overpowering, but all capable of generating weak contact.

Over 98.2 innings last season split between the Dodgers and Blue Jays, Yarbrough posted a strong 3.19 ERA. He only struck out 5.93 batters per nine, but worked around contact with a 79.1% left-on-base rate and 40.8% ground ball rate.

He’s the definition of a pitcher who knows how to pitch, not just throw.

A Buy-In to the Yankees’ Pitching Program

What makes this signing more intriguing is Yarbrough’s own admission: he wanted to be a Yankee. Despite receiving offers from other clubs, the left-hander chose New York because of the buzz surrounding their pitching development program.

“There were other teams, but this was by far the team I was most interested in,” Yarbrough told The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner. “I’ve heard a lot from the pitching side (about) what they’ve been able to do with guys. That was exciting and intriguing to me.”

That’s a vote of confidence in Matt Blake’s staff and the organization’s ability to elevate the tools of pitchers who come in with specific traits to build on.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

A Smart Fit for a Rotation-Depleted Roster

With Gerrit Cole out for the season and Luis Gil on the shelf for months, the Yankees have been forced to get creative. Carlos Carrasco and Will Warren have earned rotation spots, while Clarke Schmidt starts the year on the injured list.

Yarbrough, with his ability to eat innings and offer a change of pace from the Yankees’ harder throwers, is a perfect plug-and-play option. Whether he’s asked to give three innings of relief or make an emergency start, his flexibility will be valuable in the early months.

The Yankees already had one of the top bullpens in baseball on paper. Now, they’ve added another unique arm to deepen that strength—and possibly turn a bargain signing into a difference-maker.