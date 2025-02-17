Yankees’ new left fielder was ‘lost’ in one critical offensive category

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Yankees are putting a lot of faith in Jasson Domínguez heading into the 2025 season. Not only is he expected to be their everyday left fielder, but they’re also banking on his bat providing significant contributions in the lineup.

The 22-year-old has spent the offseason working diligently to improve his defensive efficiency, but there’s another area of his game that needs major improvement—his production from the right side of the plate.

Domínguez Admits to Struggles from the Right Side

On Monday, Domínguez was candid about his shortcomings as a right-handed hitter, stating that he felt “lost” when facing left-handed pitching last season. It’s no secret that his lefty swing is far more advanced, but if he’s going to reach his full potential, the Yankees need him to be at least serviceable from both sides of the plate.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Last year, in 23 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers, he hit just .111 with one RBI and five walks. He managed only two hits, a concerning stat for a switch-hitter expected to be an everyday presence in the lineup.

The Yankees can’t afford to have Domínguez essentially become a platoon player, especially when they’re relying on him to be a major piece of their offensive core.

The Importance of Balanced Production

We all know what Domínguez is capable of from the left side—his bat speed, power, and natural ability to lift the ball make him a legitimate threat. But what’s the point of being a switch-hitter if one side of the plate is a complete liability? Right now, his right-handed swing is a work in progress, and 2025 will be a critical year in his development.

The good news is that Domínguez is aware of the issue and putting in the work. If he can become at least competent against left-handed pitching, the Yankees will have a much more dynamic player in their lineup. If not, they may have to reconsider how they approach his future offensively.