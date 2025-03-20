Yankees’ new infielder dodges injury with expected Friday return

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Yankees got a bit of encouraging news on Thursday as newly acquired first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is expected to go through baseball activities. After a brief scare earlier in the week with back soreness, the veteran slugger is now poised to return to the lineup on Friday.

Goldschmidt, signed to a $12.5 million deal this offseason, was brought in to replace longtime first baseman Anthony Rizzo, whose $17 million option for 2025 was declined. The Yankees are still footing a $6 million buyout for Rizzo, but felt the move to Goldschmidt offered a higher upside, even if he’s entering his late 30s.

Goldschmidt’s Spring Impresses Yankees Brass

At 37, Goldschmidt isn’t exactly a spring chicken, but he’s shown he can still handle a bat this spring training. After an average 2024 campaign with the Cardinals (.245/.302/.414, 22 home runs, 100 wRC+), he’s come out swinging in March.

Through 13 spring games, Goldschmidt is hitting .313/.389/.688, with three homers and 10 RBIs. He’s not just making contact; he’s barreling baseballs and driving them with authority, looking more like the vintage Goldschmidt of a few years ago.

Yankees Carefully Managing Goldschmidt’s Workload

Despite Goldschmidt’s reputation for durability—he’s been an ironman for much of his career—the Yankees know Father Time remains undefeated. At his age, minor injuries and setbacks aren’t uncommon, even for the sturdiest of veterans.

With that in mind, manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees’ training staff are carefully managing Goldschmidt’s workload. Thursday’s cautious approach is less about concern and more about precaution—ensuring a small tweak doesn’t evolve into a nagging issue that costs significant regular-season time.

Ben Rice Ready to Step Up if Needed

Fortunately for the Yankees, even if Goldschmidt misses occasional games, they have a ready-made backup waiting in the wings: Ben Rice. The 26-year-old slugger has turned heads all spring, showcasing remarkable power and an improved approach at the plate.

Rice has been hitting the ball harder than ever this spring, adding some serious pop to his game. Boone has expressed confidence in Rice’s ability to slide into first base seamlessly, should Goldschmidt need rest. In a best-case scenario, Rice slots in comfortably at designated hitter, giving the Yankees lineup even more punch.

This gives the Yankees a valuable safety net, allowing them to handle Goldschmidt cautiously without worrying about sacrificing too much offense.