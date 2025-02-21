Yankees’ new batting dynamic could pay off in dividends

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees rolled out a fresh lineup combination in their spring training opener on Friday, featuring Jasson Dominguez and Cody Bellinger as the first two hitters. While Aaron Judge has yet to make his spring debut, the team took the opportunity to test a new dynamic at the top of the order.

Against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees came away with a 4–0 victory, and the early returns from their new-look lineup were encouraging.

Dominguez Shows Patience and Poise

Leading off, Dominguez put together a quality at-bat in his first plate appearance, working a six-pitch walk. Later in the game, he capitalized on a bases-loaded opportunity, driving in a run with a hard-hit ground ball. While he didn’t showcase his signature power, his ability to make productive contact in key situations is exactly what the Yankees want to see.

Defensively, he looked comfortable in left field, which remains a crucial part of his development as he transitions into a full-time big leaguer.

Bellinger and Goldschmidt Provide Early Sparks

Right behind Dominguez, Bellinger wasted no time making an impact, picking up a single in the first inning and coming around to score. The Yankees are counting on him to be a reliable bat in the middle of the order, and his ability to reach base early in the game was a promising sign.

Batting third, Paul Goldschmidt showed off his veteran presence, crushing a deep double off the left field wall. A throwing error allowed him to take third base, but more importantly, the hit drove in both Dominguez and Bellinger. Even at 37, Goldschmidt’s ability to drive the ball with authority remains one of his biggest assets.

A Glimpse of What’s to Come

This was just the first look at a potential Yankees lineup without Judge in the mix, and it still produced plenty of positive moments. Once their captain returns, he’ll likely slide into the second spot, pushing Bellinger down.

Even so, seeing Dominguez, Bellinger, and Goldschmidt produce in the first game of spring is a good sign for an offense that will need contributions from every level of the lineup in 2025.