Yankees need dynamic trade acquisition to show up in the World Series

When it comes to the New York Yankees‘ 2024 season, there were many individual achievements to consider, celebrate, and keep track of. Aaron Judge came two round-trippers shy from another 60-homer campaign, Juan Soto cleared 40 for the first time, and so on.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has flown under the radar

Dynamic trade deadline acquisition Jazz Chisholm Jr. flew under the radar, but he came up just short of a 25-40 season in 2024. Instead, he finished at 24-40, which shows exactly what he can do on a baseball field and tells the story of how he energized the Yankees upon arrival from Miami.

The postseason, however, has been rough for Chisholm. The third baseman is sporting a disappointing .481 OPS in 34 at-bats, with a .147 batting average, a homer, and an RBI. He also has a double and two steals.

Considering his solid .760 OPS in the regular season between the Marlins and the Yankees, plus his underrated pop and speed, it’s clear that Chisholm is capable of much, much more in the World Series. Media members identified him as the X-factor in the Yanks’ postseason, but he needs to wake up.

The Yankees lineup needs a productive Chisholm

The Guardians’ pitching staff is considered slightly better than Los Angeles’, so maybe he can find a spot or two in which he can get a pitch he can drive and inflict damage on. The Yankees need him to show something offensively if they want to have a chance to beat LA.

Right now, New York has some players who are hot at the plate. Soto is definitely one of them, Giancarlo Stanton is mashing, Judge is improving, and Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo and Anthony Volpe are all seeing the ball well.

If the Yankees can get Chisholm going, they would be strengthening the middle of the lineup and making it longer and more difficult to navigate for Dodgers’ pitching.