Yankees nearly lost $218 million pitcher to rival Red Sox

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When the Yankees signed Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract this offseason, fans were thrilled, but few realized just how crucial that move would become. With Gerrit Cole set to miss the entire 2025 season following Tommy John surgery, Fried suddenly transitions from a luxury signing to the Yankees’ primary ace and insurance policy.

It almost didn’t happen, though. Fried recently revealed to Chris Cotillo of MassLive that he nearly signed with the Boston Red Sox, who were aggressively pursuing him this past winter.

“They were interested and I met with the coaching staff and front office,” Fried told Cotillo. “Really nice, great people, and I definitely considered them.”

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In the end, Fried trusted his gut, choosing the Yankees over Boston. With Cole now sidelined, the Yankees’ front office has every reason to thank their lucky stars for that decision.

Fried’s Impressive Resume Speaks Volumes

At 31 years old, Fried remains one of the league’s elite arms. Last season, he delivered another strong performance with a 3.25 ERA over 174.1 innings, striking out batters at an impressive rate of 8.57 per nine innings. But it’s his ability to consistently prevent runs and induce weak contact that truly makes him special.

Fried ranked in the 95th percentile in average exit velocity, 89th in barrel rate, and 96th in ground ball rate last season. Essentially, hitters rarely square him up. That’s precisely why the Yankees prioritized upgrading their infield defense this offseason—when you have a pitcher who consistently generates ground balls, you build around him accordingly.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Curveball Is Fried’s Calling Card

Fried leans heavily on a diverse pitch mix, featuring a four-seam fastball, sinker, changeup, and his trademark curveball. While he occasionally mixes in a sweeper, slider, and cutter, his curveball is truly his best weapon.

Hitters struggled mightily against the pitch last year, batting just .154 and slugging a measly .285 against it. Despite moving at only 74.6 mph, his curveball features an exceptional 66 inches of vertical drop—making batters swing over the top or produce weak grounders. It’s like trying to hit a ball that’s dropping off a tabletop at the last moment—virtually impossible to square up.

Even with relatively modest usage (21%), the curveball racked up 57 strikeouts last season, demonstrating its effectiveness as Fried’s go-to finishing pitch.

Yankees Dodge a Bullet with Boston

Looking back now, missing out on Fried would have left the Yankees scrambling in the wake of Cole’s injury. Instead, they have a proven, elite starter ready to step into the ace role. Considering how aggressively the Red Sox pursued Fried, this signing not only strengthens the Yankees—it actively weakened a division rival.

In a single offseason decision, the Yankees gained stability in their rotation, retained control of their immediate future, and prevented their biggest rival from landing a star.

Cashman and the Yankees’ front office certainly won’t regret this one.



