Yankees nearing the return of another key infielder

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees recently brought back Jon Berti after he recovered from a groin injury and completed a minor-league rehab stint. Berti has made a positive impact since returning to the lineup, holding down third base. However, he is simply a placeholder until DJ LeMahieu fully recovers and rejoins the team after addressing his right foot injury.

LeMahieu began a rehab assignment about a week ago but was pulled after just one at-bat due to discomfort. After additional imaging and restarting the recovery process, he’s making good progress, and the team is optimistic about his return. “He’s had a good few days,” said manager Aaron Boone. “I know he’s feeling really [good].”

Oct 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) hits a single against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

LeMahieu’s Recovery Will Help the Yankees

LeMahieu is expected to travel with the team down south, where he will face simulated live pitching before starting another rehab assignment. He’ll likely play 2–4 games in the minors before returning to the Yankees to officially kick off his season.

Last season, the 35-year-old hit .243 with a .327 OBP, recording 15 homers and 44 RBIs. While he struggled with consistency, he showed improvement after the All-Star break.

The Yankees are hopeful that LeMahieu can bring some of his vintage form to the bottom of the lineup. With Anthony Volpe heating up in the leadoff spot, the team can better leverage LeMahieu’s skills in other areas for improved balance and efficiency.

Once LeMahieu returns, the Yankees will have a stronger lineup. The team has struggled with offensive inconsistency and defensive lapses, so having him back will provide much-needed stability.